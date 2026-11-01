Florida Plane Crash Horror: Learjet 60 Private Jet From Texas To Bahamas Crashes Near Military Trail, Multiple Fatalities Feared

Florida: A Learjet 60 private business jet carrying 9 people has crashed into a mobile home park in South Florida, turning into a massive fireball and resulting in multiple fatalities. According to reports, the tragedy occurred in Greenacres in Palm Beach County on Sunday, shortly after 1 pm local time.

As per initial details, the aircraft, a Learjet 60, clipped a tree and brought down power lines before hitting the ground. The $2 million jet was completely destroyed on impact, with videos and photos circulating online showing both the wreckage of the aircraft and a trailer engulfed in flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that there were 9 people on board the jet at the time of the crash. The Learjet 60 is a mid-size business jet that typically accommodates 6 to 7 passengers along with two crew members.

Jet Was Headed To Bahamas From Texas

In an update, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that all passengers on board were killed. He posted on X on Sunday that the Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County at 12.50 pm local time, calling it a “horrific tragedy". He added that the FAA is sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the cause of the crash.

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According to the FAA, the aircraft had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to the Bahamas. The concerned officials have not confirmed the cause of the jet going down or who was aboard. The tail number for the flight was confirmed as N722BD.

Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, stated that it was a private aircraft. He said that he could not provide details about who was on the flight. Additionally, it was not known if anyone on the ground was injured or killed, though the officials claimed that the fireball appeared to have just missed homes before crashing near a busy roadway.

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Terrifying Plunge Caught On Camera

Video shot by people from inside their cars captured the terrifying moment the aircraft plunged from the sky before striking near the roadway and exploding. The footage showed flames flickering around chunks of pavement lining the crater, as bystanders milled about, expressing shock that the jet landed only feet away from homes and inches from passing vehicles.

It was unclear if the crash caused any damage to homes, though at least one trailer was reportedly demolished. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash and said in a statement, “An incident involving an aircraft is currently under investigation in the area of Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North. All northbound and southbound lanes of Military Trail are closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”