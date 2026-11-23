New Delhi: India and the United States have significantly expanded their defence partnership in 2026 through a series of major military exercises, defence sales, co-production initiatives and enhanced cooperation under the Quad framework, reinforcing their shared commitment to regional security and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

According to a fact sheet titled 'US-India Major Defense Partnership', the two countries continued to build on their Major Defence Partnership, which was strengthened by a new 10-year framework signed in 2025 to expand military cooperation and defence industrial collaboration.

"The United States and India share a strong and growing Major Defense Partnership built on trust, mutual respect, and shared security interests," the fact sheet stated, highlighting the growing scope of bilateral military engagement.

The fact sheet noted that India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other country, reflecting the depth of their defence ties.

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Among the major military engagements in 2026 was the 22nd edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas, held from September 15 to 27 across Auli in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The exercise brought together approximately 500-600 military personnel from each country and focused on integrated combat operations, counterterrorism, drones, autonomous systems and live-fire training.

The United States also participated in the Indian Air Force's multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti from September 26 to October 12 in Jodhpur, alongside six other foreign air forces. The exercise marked the first participation of American F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in a military exercise on Indian soil, demonstrating growing cooperation between the two air forces.

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Another significant engagement was the fifth edition of Exercise Tiger Triumph, conducted from October 31 to November 5 in Visakhapatnam. The bilateral tri-service exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), including joint amphibious operations, staff planning and coordination between the armed forces of both countries.

Maritime cooperation also remained a key pillar of the partnership, with the United States, India, Australia and Japan participating in Exercise Malabar 2026 from November 5 to 12 in Japan. Originally established as a bilateral US-India naval exercise in 1992, Malabar has evolved into a major multilateral maritime exercise involving all four Quad partners.

The fact sheet also highlighted India's growing role in regional maritime logistics and maintenance, with the US Navy's Military Sealift Command vessel USNS Wally Schirra arriving at Larsen & Toubro's Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai on November 20 for maintenance services under the US-India Master Ship Repair Agreement.

The agreement enables US naval vessels to access maintenance and repair facilities at Indian shipyards, strengthening operational readiness and defence industrial cooperation.

On the defence industrial front, the two countries advanced cooperation through major agreements involving American military platforms and equipment.

On March 27, India signed a USD 45 million contract with Boeing India Defense Private Limited for the maintenance and inspection of the Indian Navy's US-manufactured P-8I maritime patrol aircraft.

In August, the two countries signed an agreement for India's purchase of American-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems. Subsequently, on August 30, US defence companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to explore the co-production of Javelin missiles in India.

The initiatives are aimed at expanding defence exports, strengthening supply chains and creating opportunities for greater industrial collaboration between the two countries.

The growing defence partnership was also reflected in a series of high-level military visits and engagements throughout 2026.

Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, visited India twice, in February and October, holding discussions with senior Indian defence and military leadership on interoperability, maritime security, emerging technologies and shared regional security priorities.

Other senior US military officials who visited India included then-Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, Commander of US Space Command General Stephen Whiting and Commander of US Pacific Air Forces General Kevin Schneider.

In November, Rear Admiral Joaquin Martinez, Vice Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, visited India for Exercise Tiger Triumph, while Lieutenant General George Rowell, Deputy Commander of US Pacific Command, led a military delegation for the annual Military Cooperation Group with India's Integrated Defence Staff.

The delegation included representatives from five US combatant commands, covering the Pacific, Cyber, Space, Africa and Central Command, highlighting the breadth of military engagement between the two countries.

Cooperation through the Quad framework also emerged as a major component of the expanding partnership.

At the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi in May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined his counterparts from India, Australia and Japan to advance cooperation on maritime security, emerging technologies and regional stability. The ministers announced the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative to strengthen information sharing and maritime domain awareness, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region.

The initiative gained further momentum at the October 31 Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, where the ministers discussed progress on the Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission and the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network.

At the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila this month, US President Donald Trump joined the leaders of India, Australia and Japan to announce the grouping's first-ever joint military exercise, scheduled for 2027.

The planned exercise will bring together maritime patrol aircraft from all four countries, including their P-8 and P-3C platforms, to strengthen maritime surveillance, information sharing and operational coordination.

The fact sheet said the exercise would be conducted in conjunction with Exercise Sea Dragon 2027, marking the first time the four Quad countries would undertake such a maritime patrol aircraft exercise in a Quad context.

"Making our seas safer," the fact sheet said while outlining the objective of the initiative.