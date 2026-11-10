‘He Has A Bomb!’: Panic On United Airlines Flight From Newark As Passenger Tries To Storm Cockpit

New Jersey: A panic-like scene was triggered onboard a United Airlines flight out of New Jersey on Monday night after a passenger claimed he had a bomb and tried to storm the cockpit. The shocking incident, which surfaced just a few weeks after a flydubai flight horror, forced pilots to send out a hijacking alert to ATC.

According to reports, the New Orleans-bound aircraft had departed Newark International Airport around 9.30 pm when the frightening incident occurred in the air, turning an ordinary evening journey into a tense emergency for everyone on board. A routine flight became a test of nerve for the passengers and crew, as the cockpit crew acted quickly to raise the alarm and keep the aircraft under control.

It was only weeks ago that the aviation world was shaken by the flydubai horror, when a co-pilot on Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv allegedly attacked his Indian captain with an axe inside the cockpit and tried to seize control of the aircraft.

After the brutal incident, the horrific September 30 flight plunged thousands of feet before the wounded captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to rush in, overpower the accused co-pilot, and help bring the plane down safely in Saudi Arabia. The incident was deemed an attempted terrorist attack aimed at crashing the jet into Ben Gurion Airport.

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Now, against that chilling backdrop, the latest incident aboard a United Airlines flight has raised safety concerns in the aviation sector.

Mid-Air Alarm Over Newark Flight

According to reporting by the Daily Mail, citing aviation content creator Aaron Rheins, pilots radioed in an attempted breach of the cockpit shortly after departure. The report stated that the passenger had claimed to be carrying a bomb before trying to force his way towards the flight deck.

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The officials stated that the pilots' decision to send out a hijacking alert underlined how seriously the threat was taken in the moment. Even an attempted breach, combined with a bomb claim, is treated as a grave emergency in the air, where there is nowhere to go and little room for error.

However, it is not clear what exactly happened to the passenger after the aircraft landed, or whether any explosive device was actually found. No further details have emerged about the man's identity, his motive, or how the situation was brought under control in the cabin.

Safe Landing In New Orleans

Despite the fear on board, the plane's passengers safely arrived at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport after the incident, landing around 11.15 pm, the Daily Mail reported. The safe arrival came as an enormous relief to families waiting at the airport and to those who had watched the flight making the way to the airport in real time online.