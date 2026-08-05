Heavily Armed Suspect Detained At Trump’s LA Golf Course 2 Days Before Fundraiser

Los Angeles: A California man was taken into custody on Sunday at US President Donald Trump’s golf course in the Los Angeles area. The US security agencies claimed that the suspect appeared to be watching security arrangements 2 days before a major Republican fundraiser. The US officials confirmed that the 38-year-old had ammunition on him and a firearm in his vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that the cops noticed the man taking photographs and video near Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. After the cops approached him, he was found with a 16-round magazine in his pocket. Additionally, a loaded pistol was later recovered from his car.

The arrest was announced on Tuesday, as Trump was due to attend a fundraising dinner for the Republican National Committee at the same venue, located just south of Los Angeles.

According to the sheriff’s department, cops carried out a search of the man’s home on Monday. They claimed that they found a large quantity of firearms, additional magazines, ammunition, body armour, and notebooks containing “concerning statements”.

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The department stated the man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and possessing prohibited ammunition. The US police department added that the suspect is also the subject of a separate robbery investigation being conducted by the El Segundo Police Department.

Despite the timing, law enforcement moved to reassure the public, with the sheriff’s department saying that there is “no credible threat to our communities".

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Notably, the incident occurred less than a year after a jury in 2025 found a man guilty of attempting to assassinate Trump at the president’s country club in Florida. The prior case has kept security around the US President under intense scrutiny.