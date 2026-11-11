Hilltop Ambush In Kohat Kills 11 Policemen, Including DSP, On Way To Illegal Gold Mining Raid

Islamabad: Atleast 11 policemen were killed and 12 injured after gunmen on hilltops ambushed a police convoy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to reports, the attack took place on Wednesday, as the team travelled through Gambat in Kohat towards a site of alleged illegal gold mining. The local media reports suggested that among the dead were a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a sub-inspector (SI).

As per claims, the police were heading to Darbokach Jalandhar Banda, between Kohat and Karak, when firing began. The attackers on surrounding high ground damaged several vehicles and set 5 police mobile vehicles ablaze.

Kohat Police Spokesperson Muhammad Nauman Zeb stated that the gunmen kept firing, triggering a heavy exchange of fire. The reinforcements were rushed in as forces tried to contain the attackers. The rescue 1122 confirmed the toll had risen to 11, with 12 injured. The police official identified Gambat DSP Haider Zaman and Sub-Inspector Mukhtiar among those killed, reported The Express Tribune. The administration sent additional vehicles and a heavy contingent, with security on high alert nearby.

An emergency was declared at District Headquarters Teaching Hospital to treat the injured. The attack occurred nearly a month after President Asif Ali Zardari approved emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, effectively suspending the PTI-led provincial government. The government justified the move by citing worsening security and the provincial administration's failure to adequately tackle terrorism.

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However, the PTI rejected the claims and allegations and accused the federal government of using terrorism as a pretext to target the elected government.

Governor Demands Action Against Attackers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the attack and expressed grief over the deaths. He called the incident a highly condemnable and cowardly act, paying tribute to the policemen killed, extended condolences to their families and sought a detailed report from the police department.

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The governor directed agencies to ensure those responsible were brought to justice. He asserted that the sacrifices of police personnel in the fight against terrorism and criminal elements were a source of pride for the entire nation and would never go in vain.

Pattern Of Attacks On Police

The Kohat ambush is the latest in a series of attacks on police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On October 8, SHO Daud Khan and his gunman, Farhad, were killed when armed men fired on a patrol near the Karak-Kohat boundary. On September 28, 3 traffic police personnel were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked their vehicle in Tank district.

On September 25, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Constable Muhammad Afaq was killed and 3 others were injured during an intelligence-based operation against suspected suicide attackers in Peshawar's Garhi Sherdad area.

One of the deadliest recent attacks took place on September 18, when a blast followed by an assault at Kohat Police Lines killed 15 police personnel among 23 people. As many as 8 attackers were killed during the subsequent clearance operation.