Hindu Rashtra Does Not Mean Excluding Muslims: Mohan Bhagwat's Big Message From New York Goes Viral

New York: In a bold message from New York, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has declared that expelling Muslims from India is not Hindutva and that a Hindu who wishes for a Bharat without Muslims may not be a Hindu at all.

Addressing the high-profile ‘One World, One Humanity’ programme in the United States, Bhagwat tore into the very idea of a religion-based exclusion, asserting that the core of Hindu Rashtra is not hatred but the ancient Indian belief that truth is one and humanity is its product.

The statement, delivered on American soil, directly shreds the divisive narrative peddled by New York's radical left leader Zohran Mamdani, who has repeatedly targeted Hindus and sought to paint Hindutva as hate. On Saturday, Bhagwat offered a powerful counter from the same city where Mamdani plays identity politics, pushing the thought of unity over division.

Underlining that religions may differ but humanity remains one, the RSS Chief said that his work is rooted in a tradition where truth is singular but is expressed in many forms because human beings are prisoners of their own experiences and limitations, and understanding this is central to respecting all paths to divinity.

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Elaborating on his philosophical point, Bhagwat stated that truth is singular though it is articulated in many forms because human beings are constrained by their own experiences and limitations. He suggested that understanding is central to appreciating diverse paths to divinity.

Truth Is One, But Seen Differently

To power his statement, Bhagwat offered an analogy from his own professional background. He recalled that he is a veterinary doctor and knows about dogs, noting that dogs perceive only black and white. No matter how much one tries to explain the world, a dog will never comprehend it as humans do, but that does not render the dog's experience false, as what it sees is real to it. He said that in the same way humans seeing 7 colours is real to humans, though all are experiencing the same underlying truth.

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In another part of his address, Bhagwat carefully clarified his position, saying, "I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer. Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads..."

He also spoke about the role of rituals in religious life, observing, “There are many religions, and in today's world, religions are largely defined by rituals. And to fit in a religious discipline, and to treat that path to divinity, this discipline of rituals is also necessary...”

Need To Keep Educating Society

The RSS chief further reacted to historical distortions that have crept into society. He said, “If we do not keep educating the society, then the deflections creep in, and somehow it happened in the course of history. I cannot point the moment. After that, our society, our country, was a target of foreign invasions, and so many things were lost.”

At the ‘One World One Humanity’ event, the RSS Chief added, “If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings...”