Houthis Claim 4 Strikes On Saudi Airports And Aramco As Riyadh Terminal Burns Again

Riyadh: Yemeni Houthi forces claimed responsibility on Sunday for launching four major operations involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against Saudi airports and energy infrastructure over a 24-hour period, declaring Saudi airspace unsafe with the explicit exception of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The rebel group's announcement came as King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was struck again on Sunday, its second attack within 24 hours and third this week, when a projectile hit Terminal 4 and ignited a fire, following a devastating assault a day earlier that left 12 people dead and over 300 injured.

According to an official statement shared by Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Telegram, the group framed the cross-border strikes as direct retaliation for recent coalition bombardment, stating, "In response to the brutal Saudi aggression against our country and our people, which launched 124 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, targeting the capital Sana'a and the governorates of Taiz, Ma'rib, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Al-Hudaydah, and Sa'dah, bringing the total number of airstrikes since the beginning of the escalation against our country up to 2,058, committing massacres against our people, the majority of whose victims are women and children."

Claiming extensive operations deep inside Saudi territory, the Houthi statement outlined the deployment of advanced weaponry across key targets.

Advertisement

"With Allah's help, the Armed Forces carried out four qualitative operations in the past 24 hours using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones," the statement read.

Detailing the individual operations, the rebel group claimed responsibility for targeting Saudi Arabia's main international hubs, asserting that air traffic was crippled in both the capital and the Eastern Province.

Advertisement

Regarding the assault on the capital's aviation facilities, the statement claimed, "The first operation targeted in three phases King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh starting the evening before last, resulting in the disruption of air traffic and the complete closure of the airport."

The statement further claimed a separate strike targeting Dammam's primary airport, noting, "The fourth operation targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. The strike was direct and resulted in the disruption of air traffic at the airport."

In addition to aviation targets, the rebel group claimed precise strikes against state oil giant Saudi Aramco's energy infrastructure in the Eastern Province.

Describing the attack on gas infrastructure, the spokesperson stated, "The second operation targeted the Shugadam gas facility belonging to Aramco in the Eastern Province, and the strike was accurate, thanks be to Allah, and resulted in large fires breaking out at the targeted site."

Regarding energy processing assets, the statement added, "The third operation targeted the Aramco Tanajib oil refinery in the Eastern Province. The strike was also accurate, thanks be to Allah, and resulted an ignition in it."

The movement also claimed responsibility for military strikes against troop concentrations, stating, "In another development, our armed forces carried out a precise targeting operation against Saudi enemy buildups in the Ras al-Ara and al-Saqiya areas with six ballistic missiles and two drones, and the strikes were accurate, thanks be to Allah, and resulted in killing and wounding dozens of the enemy troops."

Amid the military escalation, the Houthis issued a broad warning to international airlines, foreign workers, and commercial travellers to avoid Saudi aviation hubs, declaring Saudi airspace unsafe with the explicit exception of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

"We reiterate our warning to all international companies, experts, employees, workers, and travellers from all over the world to not operate flights to Saudi airports, as they are unsafe, except for the airports and airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina," the statement read.

Vowing to maintain military pressure across the border until regional operations cease, the group concluded, "The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their escalating operations deep inside Saudi, imposing the equation of "a blockade for a blockade" and "an escalation for an escalation" and targeting Saudi enemy reinforcements until the aggression ceases and the siege on our dear people is lifted."

The statement comes as King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital was targeted in a fresh assault on Sunday, marking the second attack on the facility within 24 hours, as air defence forces intercepted a cruise missile and emergency responders tackled a fire sparked by an incoming projectile.

The latest strike comes a day after a devastating attack at the same airport left 12 people dead and over 300 injured, severely disrupting international air traffic across the region.

Confirming the fresh aerial threat, the Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Malki, stated that Saudi air defences successfully intercepted an incoming missile in the immediate vicinity of the capital's main aviation hub, according to statements reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

"Official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Major General Turki Al-Malki stated that the air defence intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the vicinity of King Khalid International Airport," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The interception followed an earlier breach at the complex where an incoming weapon struck passenger infrastructure, igniting a blaze inside the facility.

Earlier, Major General Al-Malki stated that "Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport was struck by an unidentified projectile, resulting in a fire," adding that "the relevant authorities are currently responding to the incident."

Emergency services and first responders were deployed to contain the blaze and secure the terminal. The back-to-back strikes highlight a sharp escalation in regional aerial attacks targeting critical civilian and aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

This development unfolded as Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi forces had initiated a fresh barrage of air and missile strikes across territories controlled by the group in Yemen, striking Sanaa International Airport in the capital, regions near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and various northern provinces.

However, the Saudi-led coalition has not yet confirmed this strike.

International condemnation has intensified following an attack carried out by Houthi forces targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which sparked widespread global concern amid ongoing regional hostilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly condemned the deadly "terrorist" attack, extending Israel's condolences to the victims' families while calling for regional unity against shared security threats.

The statement, issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, denounced the strike and emphasised the necessity of a decisive response to terror across the Middle East.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the horrific terrorist attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of 12 innocent people and injured hundreds more," Netanyahu stated.

Expressing solidarity with those affected by the fatal assault, the Israeli Prime Minister extended his sympathy to the families of the victims and those recovering from their injuries, stating, "On behalf of the people of Israel, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those murdered and our wishes for a full recovery to the injured."

Framing the assault as a broader attempt to destabilise the region, Netanyahu stressed that extremist threats require resolute action from regional actors.

"Terrorism targets innocent people and seeks to spread fear and instability. It must be confronted with resolve," he said.

Looking ahead at regional security dynamics, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's vision for a collaborative security architecture across the Middle East, saying, "Israel looks forward to a strong Middle East—one that stands united against threats, protects its people, and builds a future of security, cooperation, and prosperity for all the peoples of our region."

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington was evaluating whether to join Saudi Arabia’s strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels following the lethal assault on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

When asked if a decision had been made to participate in the Saudi strikes, Trump stated, “We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. We will make a decision. We move very quickly.” He further added, “Look, the Saudis are good fighters. But I think the attack was a terrible thing.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the attack a "blatant disregard for innocent civilian life" and affirmed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its people.

"The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the terrorist Houthis, including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen. These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now. We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people and extend our condolences to the victims and their families," Rubio wrote in a post on X.

In response to the escalation, the US Mission in Saudi Arabia issued a security alert on Sunday, directing American nationals to steer clear of King Khalid International Airport and adjacent zones following the October 10 strikes. The mission also cautioned travellers to exercise extreme vigilance at major Saudi airports, warning of potential flight cancellations, airspace restrictions and travel disruptions, while advising passengers to verify flight statuses directly with operators.

Furthermore, the mission announced that US government personnel stationed in Saudi Arabia need special authorisation to use King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, alongside facilities in Jeddah and Dammam. These developments are anticipated to heighten pressure on Riyadh's international partners, including the United States, to extend military backing as the Kingdom intensifies operations against the Houthis.

According to figures released by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, the 12 victims who died in the Saturday afternoon strike comprised four Saudi nationals alongside eight foreign residents, two from Bangladesh and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Medical personnel are treating the 309 wounded individuals across multiple hospitals, with some patients listed in serious condition.

Subsequently, the Indian authorities are coordinating with the Saudi authorities regarding the 11 nationals injured, out of which one succumbed to injuries, in the "dastardly attack" targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said that it has been following up with the authorities after the attack, noting that the embassy officials also reached out to the hospital authorities where the injured Indian nationals are being treated.

This came after India strongly condemned the deadly strike targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while affirming its firm solidarity with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty.

New Delhi asserted that the assault on civilian areas and vital installations was entirely unjustifiable. In the statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted, “The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately.”

Reiterating India's diplomatic position, the MEA added, “We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy return to the region at the earliest.”

Additionally, Dhaka issued a stern warning that it will take all necessary measures to protect Islamic holy sites in Mecca and Medina if they come under threat, following the deadly Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed two Bangladeshi pilgrims and forced the temporary suspension of all flights between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

"Bangladesh strongly and unequivocally condemns the deadly Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October 2026, which resulted in casualties, including the tragic loss of two Bangladeshi nationals, and left numerous others injured, many of them critically. Bangladesh mission in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities to obtain details of the deceased and injured Bangladeshis and to facilitate necessary assistance to those affected," the statement from the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

Weighing in on the incident, UN Secretary-General António Guterres took to social media to express his outrage over the offensive. In a post on X, he stated, “I am deeply shocked by and strongly condemn Saturday’s lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured hundreds of civilians. Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately.”

The strike follows a string of recent attacks directed at King Khalid International Airport over the past week. The Houthis previously claimed responsibility for assaults on the facility that left three Saudis dead, including a pilot.