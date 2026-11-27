New Delhi: Thousands of Indian professionals working in the US could be affected after International Business Machines (IBM) decided to stop sponsoring work visas and green cards for most positions in its consulting division. The company has reportedly asked employees whose roles are covered by the change to consider moving to overseas locations or leave the organisation by the end of 2026.

The decision affects IBM Consulting, the company's largest business division, which employs more than 1,50,000 people worldwide. However, IBM has not revealed how many employees will be impacted or how many of them are currently working in the US.

For Indian professionals who rely on employer sponsorship to continue working in the country or secure permanent residency, the announcement could create fresh uncertainty. They may now have to consider relocating, finding another employer willing to sponsor their visas or leaving the company.

Three Weeks To Decide: What Happens To IBM Employees Who Refuse To Relocate?

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According to media reports, affected employees have been given three weeks to decide whether they are willing to accept an overseas transfer. Those who do not wish to relocate could receive three months' severance pay, with December 31, 2026, expected to be their final working day.

For employees on H-1B visas or those waiting for green cards, the decision could have consequences beyond their jobs. Their ability to remain in the US is closely linked to their employment and immigration status, making the next few weeks particularly important.

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IBM has defended the policy change by pointing to evolving business requirements and the availability of skilled workers. A company spokesperson said IBM had previously relied on high-skilled visa programmes in the US to address talent shortages but had gradually reduced its dependence on them over the years.

Can India Become A Safe Landing For Employees Looking To Stay With IBM?

For Indian employees who want to continue working with IBM, relocating to India could be one possible option. The company's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US as of November 19, according to the reports.

India accounted for 1,125 of these openings, significantly more than other countries. Singapore had 23 vacancies, while the UK had 18.

The availability of positions in India could make the country an important destination for employees considering an overseas transfer. However, returning to India may not be an easy decision for those who have spent years building their lives and careers in the US.

Employees with families, children attending schools in America or long-term plans to settle there could face difficult personal choices. A transfer may allow them to retain their jobs, but could also mean adjusting to a substantially lower salary. Those who decide against relocation may have to look for another employer willing to sponsor their immigration status while navigating an uncertain job market.

Why Is IBM Moving Away From US Visa Sponsorship?

IBM's decision comes at a time when employment-based immigration in the US is facing greater scrutiny under President Donald Trump. The company, however, has cited changing business needs and the growing availability of skilled workers as reasons for reducing its dependence on high-skilled foreign worker visa programmes.

The H-1B visa allows American companies to hire foreign professionals for specialised occupations. Indian nationals account for the largest share of beneficiaries, making changes in employer sponsorship particularly significant for India's technology workforce.

India accounted for 69.9% of approved H-1B beneficiaries, or approximately 2.83 lakh people. China was the second-largest group, accounting for 12.1%.

The overall number of approved H-1B petitions has also declined. Approvals fell from 3,99,402 in FY2024 to 3,28,185 in FY2025, the lowest level in the five-year period covered by the available data.

IBM's own H-1B approvals have witnessed a decline as well. According to US immigration data cited by Bloomberg, the company received 1,611 approvals in the 2026 budget year, compared with 2,045 in 2025.

IBM's move reflects the changing approach of technology companies towards hiring and workforce planning amid evolving business requirements and tighter immigration rules.