Imran Khan Alleges Torture, Solitary Confinement In Adiala Jail, Likens Plight To Egypt's Morsi

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing severe mistreatment and solitary confinement in detention, his sister Uzma Khan alleged following a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to The Express Tribune, Uzma, addressing a press conference at K-P House in Islamabad, shared details of her interaction with her brother and conveyed his messages regarding his conditions of confinement.

"Imran repeatedly said that they had been treating him very unjustly for the past 10 months," she said. "He told me to go and tell everyone that they were committing severe injustice and torture against him."

Despite his complaints regarding his treatment, Uzma noted that his physical health appeared stable. "Imran was mashallah, completely fit," she said, adding that medical staff checked his blood pressure and recorded a reading of 120/80, according to The Express Tribune.

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Uzma detailed the sequence of events leading up to the hospital visit, explaining that she was summoned to Adiala jail around 8:30 pm on Thursday. After initially being taken to the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police Saqlain, she was transported in a small vehicle to PIMS. "When I went upstairs, Imran was there," she said, noting that Imran pointed out to police officers that his sister was meeting him after 10 months.

She noted that officials seemed to stall during the visit, remarking that they were repeatedly made to sit in different locations "as if time was being passed".

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During the medical examination, personnel inquired about his eye drops before performing a procedure. After an injection was administered to one of Imran's eyes, his other eye was covered with a bandage, The Express Tribune cited her as saying.

Throughout the transfer, officials kept their destination undisclosed. "I kept asking, but no one answered," she said regarding whether they were being taken to Shifa International Hospital. She added that a doctor named Arif eventually identified himself to her.

Uzma revealed, The Express Tribune reported, that the former prime minister compared his detention to that of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi. "Imran said that Morsi was killed in the same way that he was being tortured by being kept in solitary confinement," she said. She added that Imran had told her that a doctor had explained that his hypertension was caused by a lack of human contact.

The visit concluded around the time of the Fajr call to prayer, when they were taken back to Adiala jail. Imran's personal physician, Dr. Faisal Sultan, arrived at the prison facility in a separate vehicle shortly afterwards.

Following the disclosures, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced at the press conference that the party would approach the courts with a contempt petition over the non-implementation of the Supreme Court's order regarding Imran's medical treatment, according to The Express Tribune.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan was transferred back to Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Friday following a brief medical evaluation at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, local media reported, Dawn reported, citing media reports.

The movement took place under maximum security protocols in strict compliance with directives issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan earlier in the week.

Khan, who has been incarcerated since 2023, serving a 14-year sentence linked to the Toshakhana case, was brought to the hospital following concerns regarding fluctuating blood pressure and related symptoms noted in recent prison medical filings.