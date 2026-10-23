India's Most-Wanted Gangster Himanshu Bhau Linked To Elvish Yadav Firing Nabbed By FBI In America

New York: One of India's most wanted fugitives, Haryana gangster Himanshu Bhau, has reportedly been taken into custody in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The reported development is being called a major breakthrough for Indian agencies that have been tracking him across continents.

Bhau is wanted in a string of criminal cases including murder, attempted murder and extortion registered in Delhi and Haryana. His name has featured consistently on the wanted lists of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police and Haryana Police for the last 2 years.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against him in August 2023 at the request of Indian law enforcement agencies, seeking his location and provisional arrest pending extradition proceedings.

Who Is Himanshu Bhau And How He Built Network From Abroad

The gangster's real name is Himanshu Ritoliya and he hails from Ritoli village in Haryana's Rohtak district. The police alleged that he managed to build a criminal network operating across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab while remaining overseas and directing operations remotely.

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Born in 2002, Bhau is counted among the youngest gangsters to have emerged from Haryana's organised crime ecosystem. The police records suggest that he entered the world of crime as a teenager and escaped from a juvenile correctional facility in 2020 along with other inmates.

The police have linked him to several cases involving murder, attempted murder, extortion, illegal weapons and criminal conspiracy. His alleged operations have extended across multiple states, with the cops accusing him of running his network from abroad and coordinating with associates on the ground in India. He is reportedly associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang and has been involved in a violent rivalry with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar network, according to reports.

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Linked To Burger King Killing And Elvish Yadav House Firing

Himanshu Bhau and members of his alleged gang have been linked by the police to several high-profile shootings and murder cases in Delhi and Haryana. These include the killing at a Burger King outlet in Delhi, firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence and other targeted attacks.

The gang has also been accused of using shootings and threats to intimidate businesspersons and demand extortion money. In 2022, Bhau came under the police spotlight after three murders were reported in Haryana within 24 hours. The police have alleged that his network used armed associates to carry out attacks on targets.

More recently, members of the alleged Bhau gang were investigated in connection with the killing of a property dealer in outer Delhi. The Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters after an encounter in September 2026 and detained a juvenile accomplice in the case.

Interpol Notice And What Happens Next

Interpol issued a Red Notice against Bhau in August 2023 after he was declared wanted in multiple criminal cases. At the time, police said he was wanted in 18 cases involving murder, attempted murder, extortion, criminal intimidation and forgery. The police officials have clarified that a Red Notice seeks the location and provisional arrest of a wanted person pending extradition or similar legal proceedings.