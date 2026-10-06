Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar, Who Saved 174 Lives On Board Flydubai Flight, Gets US Congress Salute

Washington: In Washington, a formal move is now underway to recognise the Indian commander who kept the flydubai aircraft from turning into a weapon over the Middle East, saving several innocent lives. Captain Smit Machchhar, credited with stopping an “attempted terrorist act” on a flydubai service to Tel Aviv, has had his name placed before the United States Congress.

On September 30, a chaos that began as an in-flight emergency has since grown into an international story of bravery. On board flight 1073, Captain Machchhar's resistance in the flight deck prevented a possible disaster, and lawmakers in America are now seeking to put that act on the congressional record.

The gesture from Capitol Hill has arrived while police agencies on 3 continents probe the past of the man who attacked the Indian captain.

Resolution On Capitol Hill

Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, on 5 October, introduced H. Res. 1612, a resolution that seeks to honour Captain Smit Machchhar alongside the crew members and ordinary travellers who intervened. The measure has been sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for consideration and carries bipartisan backing, with Republicans Michael McCaul and Don Bacon signing on as co-sponsors.

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However, rather than focusing only on the captain, the wording pays tribute to a collective effort. It underlined the extraordinary courage shown by the Indian pilot in shielding everyone on board and extended recognition to the off-duty pilots who forced their way into the cockpit, the cabin staff who assisted, and the passengers who helped secure the aircraft and bring it to the ground.

Training Records In New Zealand And Australia Under Lens

On the other hand, attention has shifted to the first officer at the centre of the case. Multiple sources have named him as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national, although the officials are yet to publicly confirm every aspect of his identity. The investigation is now looking well beyond the September 30 flight.

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The New Zealand police disclosed on Tuesday that the co-pilot had received part of his aviation instruction in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019. Further, the officials stated that his activities during those months are being reviewed. In Australia, counterterrorism agencies are assessing a possible link, after reports that the accused had studied in the country on a student visa.

American network CBS News reported that the UAE interrogators were informed that the plan had been conceived before the co-pilot ever joined flydubai, with the intention of crashing the jet into Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. Such claims remain under examination and have not been established. However, the investigating agencies are understood to be focused on 3 key questions, including what motivated him, whether he maintained extremist associations, and whether anyone else had knowledge of or assisted the plan.

Calls For White House Honour

In parallel, there has been a public campaign in the United States for an honour from the White House. Conservative activist Laura Loomer has publicly appealed to President Donald Trump to recognise Captain Machchhar personally.

Loomer further suggested that the pilot and others who helped subdue the attacker be invited to the upcoming G20 gathering in Miami. She proposed a joint felicitation involving Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing that these heroes deserved to be brought to the summit, with particular mention of Captain Smit Machchhar and the passengers who joined the effort to overpower the assailant.

Notably, the flydubai flight FZ1073 had 174 persons on board, among them 27 children and 4 citizens of the US, when the first officer allegedly struck Captain Smit with an emergency crash axe kept in the cockpit. In the struggle that followed, the Boeing 737 shed over 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.

Bleeding and seriously hurt, the Indian captain nevertheless managed to fight back and release the cockpit door lock. The single action allowed off-duty pilots travelling in the cabin to rush in and help stabilise the aircraft. The cabin crew and passengers then assisted in restraining the first officer. The jet was rerouted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed without further incident. The UAE Attorney General later said that the inquiry had concluded that a terrorist act had been attempted.