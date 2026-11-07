Iran Lifts Self-Imposed 2,000-Km Missile Range Limit Amid Fears of Renewed War With US And Israel

Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it has lifted a self-proclaimed limit of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) on the range of its ballistic missiles, suggesting the country may seek to develop missiles capable of reaching more distant targets amid fears of renewed all-out war.

Detailing institutional progress, the senior official outlined three foundational pillars of development, beginning with the cultivation of home-grown scientific expertise within the aerospace sector, a perspective underscored in reports by the Mehr News Agency.

“The first strategic achievement of the IRGC Aerospace Force is the generation of indigenous knowledge and the localisation of global knowledge within the aerospace industry,” he added.

Mohebbi stated, “This development served as the catalyst for sweeping changes within the nation’s defence and offensive industry, transforming us from an importer of military weaponry into an exporter in the aerospace sector.”

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The second milestone involved industrial application, yielding proprietary manufacturing outputs. Consequently, current output satisfies domestic requirements while supplying international markets with systems such as the Arman missile, the 358 drone and the Khordad-3 air defence system.

“Today, in addition to meeting domestic needs, we have become an exporter of defence equipment and products—a significant achievement for the country.”

The third pillar centres on complete self-sufficiency rather than foreign dependency.

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Iran's Revolutionary Guard Lifts Its Missile-Range Limit

The comments by the spokesman of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came days after the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini, warned that “any kind and level of threat” from the U.S. or Israel would face a response without geographic limits.

Asked at a Tehran press conference about the limit on missile ranges, Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said, “That restriction has been lifted for us.”

He did not say whether Iran had missiles capable of exceeding the limit, saying only Iran would “demonstrate these capabilities in practice” rather than make statements.

Iran is not known to have missiles that can go beyond the 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) limit — a range that puts parts of Greece and the Balkans, the entire Arabian Peninsula, the Levant and most of Egypt within reach. However, U.S. officials have said technology from Iran’s space program can be repurposed to build intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Iranian military, meanwhile, said a tanker east of the Strait of Hormuz had hit a naval mine and caught fire. It did not identify the nationality or destination of the tanker, which it said had turned off its navigational beacon and was sailing in a “prohibited area.”

260 Aircraft Downed, 7 Drones Seized: IRGC

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force celebrated its dedicated commemorative week with statements highlighting domestic technological milestones, regional defence capabilities and military self-reliance during a press briefing held at the Sarcheshmeh Cultural Complex in Tehran on Saturday, as reported by the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi opened proceedings by honouring historical figures and fallen personnel linked to past regional conflicts, noting that “Aerospace Week serves as a valuable opportunity to honour martyrs of the Aerospace Force, its veterans, commanders and their esteemed families, as well as to highlight the salient achievements and performance of the IRGC Aerospace Force.”

Addressing journalists, the spokesman indicated that the nation has constructed extensive subterranean missile facilities utilising domestic technical capabilities and geographical advantages.

Following recent military engagements, a primary advancement has been the rapid evolution of national air defence networks, as observed in Mehr News Agency coverage.

General Mohebbi stated that air defence units intercepted and brought down 260 hostile aircraft during hostilities initiated by the United States against Iran.

“By establishing flexible production capabilities and continuing to manufacture missiles and drones under enemy bombardment, we managed to move production facilities from above ground to underground,” he said, adding, “Specialised equipment will be put on display during IRGC Aerospace Week, allowing the public to see it up close.”

The official further noted that authorities had recovered seven intact reconnaissance aircraft over the preceding fortnight.

Over the past week or two, “we have brought down seven MQM-170 reconnaissance drones intact. This is nothing but a demonstration of our technological superiority over the enemy,” the spokesman continued.

“If another war breaks out, the world will witness the IRGC Aerospace Force’s new capabilities, and our enemies will be astonished by its strength and power.”

Rains Mark Return of Winter Misery for Gaza's Palestinians

In the Gaza Strip, displaced families spent a sleepless night as heavy rain flooded their fragile tents, soaked mattresses and belongings and turned camp pathways into pools of muddy water.

The rain marks the start of another difficult winter for the more than 1.6 million Palestinians living in tents or other makeshift shelters in the territory, where nearly the entire population has lost its homes from Israel’s campaign.

Majed Al-Omari, who lost a limb during the war, struggled to make his way between tents on crutches after the rains tore down the wooden frame and plastic sheeting of his shelter.

“We will have to sleep in the street tonight, or find somewhere else to stay,” he said.