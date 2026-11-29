Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a major overhaul of the country's Ministry of Intelligence following a series of security failures that exposed vulnerabilities in Tehran's intelligence apparatus, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf said on Sunday.

The proposed restructuring comes after several high-profile security breaches, including the assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020 and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in 2024, as well as Israeli operations targeting Iranian military and security infrastructure during the 12-day war in June 2025.

Addressing the parliament, Ghalibaf said the amendment to the law governing the Ministry of Intelligence was initiated following the Supreme Leader's directives and involved coordination between Parliament, the government and the ministry.

"The amendment to the law establishing the Ministry of Intelligence was not proposed by Parliament. The process of amending the law began with the advice and order of the Supreme Leader," Ghalibaf said.

Advertisement

He added that Parliament had initially requested the government to submit a bill, but after delays, lawmakers took up the matter in coordination with the ministry.

Ghalibaf said he had personally held a meeting lasting more than eight hours with the ministry's leadership to discuss the proposed changes.

Advertisement

According to Iranian state media IRNA, lawmakers approved Article 1 of the amendment with 211 votes in favour, 26 against and four abstentions, out of 285 representatives present.

Under the proposed changes, a new Representative of the Supreme Leader will be appointed within the Intelligence Ministry through a decree issued by the Supreme Leader.

The representative will oversee matters relating to compliance with Sharia principles within the ministry's internal regulations and assigned responsibilities.

The amendment also provides for upgrading the ministry's existing Deputy for Protection into an independent body called the 'Intelligence Protection Organization', tasked with safeguarding employees and ensuring the security of intelligence operations.

The head of the new organisation will be proposed by the Supreme Leader's representative in coordination with the Intelligence Minister and appointed after approval by the Supreme Leader.

The legislation also broadens eligibility criteria for the post of Intelligence Minister. Under the amended provisions, candidates who are not clerics can qualify with a master's degree, relevant expertise and experience in intelligence affairs, along with at least 10 years of middle- or senior-level management experience. Candidates qualified in ijtihad, or independent Islamic legal reasoning, will also remain eligible.

Ghalibaf urged the government to appoint a permanent Intelligence Minister once the legislation completes the review process before the constitutional watchdog body, the Guardian Council.

"The esteemed government should not delay in introducing the minister after going through the Guardian Council process," he said.

He also cautioned that the amendment would not resolve all the ministry's structural shortcomings, adding that broader institutional issues would need to be addressed separately.

The proposed overhaul follows a series of intelligence setbacks for Iran.

Recently, Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an Israeli strike on March 18, 2026.