Tehran: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cannot demand access to Iranian nuclear facilities that have been threatened or attacked unless it condemns the US-Israeli military strikes against them, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday, accusing the UN nuclear watchdog of applying double standards.

Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks on the sidelines of an exhibition showcasing the country's nuclear industry achievements at the Basij Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Press TV reported.

"As long as the agency is unwilling to condemn military attacks, it cannot demand inspections of facilities that are under threat and have come under attack in the name of ensuring the continuity of knowledge," Eslami said, as quoted by Press TV.

He also rejected allegations that Iran was concealing aspects of its nuclear programme, arguing that the construction of underground facilities was driven by security concerns rather than an attempt to hide nuclear activities.

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"They claim that Iran is engaged in concealment and has built its facilities underground, whereas this is not due to secrecy but rather because of the vulnerability of these facilities and the attacks that the US-Israeli front has carried out against our nuclear industry in various forms over the past 30 years," he said.

Emphasising Tehran's cooperation with the international nuclear watchdog, Eslami maintained that all Iranian nuclear facilities had been under IAEA supervision, irrespective of their location.

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"All our facilities, wherever they were located, have been under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency," he said.

The remarks come amid an ongoing dispute between Tehran and the IAEA over access to Iranian nuclear facilities and damaged nuclear materials following military strikes in June 2025.

During the 12-day conflict in June last year, Israel, joined by the United States, carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

According to Press TV, the attacks prompted Iran to reject immediate access for IAEA inspectors to its nuclear facilities and damaged materials.

Tehran has maintained that inspections of the affected sites would only be addressed as part of a final agreement and after Washington takes practical steps towards lifting sanctions.

Iranian nuclear facilities were also targeted in the latest US-Israeli military campaign, which began on February 28.