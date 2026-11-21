Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it carried out a combined missile and drone operation targeting two US Patriot air defence radars at military bases in Bahrain.

According to a statement broadcast by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, as reported by Al Jazeera, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force struck US military positions at the al-Riffa and Awali bases, targeting radars associated with American Patriot air defence systems.

The IRGC said the operation was launched in retaliation for alleged repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US MQ-1 and MQ-9 drones, as well as an attack on a radar installation on Iran’s Hengam Island.

It further claimed that US military escort and aerial protection missions in the region had failed to achieve their objectives, resulting in significant losses to equipment and vessels under American protection.

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Warning against further incursions, the IRGC described Iranian airspace as a “red line” and said any additional violations would invite a “harsh and decisive response”, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB released footage purportedly showing the downing of two US military drones, an MQ-9 and an MQ-1, over the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a separate video, the broadcaster showcased what it described as an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile and drone operation targeting two US Patriot air defence radars at the al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain.

The footage also carried a message challenging US Central Command (CENTCOM) to issue another fact-check denying damage to American military equipment or claiming that it had not been targeted by the IRGC.