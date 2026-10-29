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  • Israel In Hung Knesset Again: Netanyahu Bloc Gets 53, Opposition 48, Arab Parties 19, No One Reaches 61 Majority

Israel In Hung Knesset Again: Netanyahu Bloc Gets 53, Opposition 48, Arab Parties 19, No One Reaches 61 Majority

As 100% of the votes were counted, Israeli media reported that PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition bloc secured 53 seats, while opposition parties won 48 and Arab parties took 19 in the 120-member Knesset.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Israel In Hung Knesset Again: Netanyahu Bloc Gets 53, Opposition 48, Arab Parties 19, No One Reaches 61 Majority
Israel In Hung Knesset Again: Netanyahu Bloc Gets 53, Opposition 48, Arab Parties 19, No One Reaches 61 Majority | Image: X

Jerusalem: As 100% of the votes were counted, Israeli media reported that PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition bloc secured 53 seats, while opposition parties won 48 and Arab parties took 19 in the 120-member Knesset. 

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 Abhishek Tiwari
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