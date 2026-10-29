JD Vance Reaches Out To Iran Hardliner At Trump’s Direction As US Weighs Fresh Strikes, Peace Talks Hang In Balance

Washington: US Vice President JD Vance has opened a direct channel to one of Iran’s most powerful hard-liners in an attempt to revive peace negotiations, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. This development unfolds while US President Donald Trump threatens to resume military strikes in the approaching weeks.

Vance transmitted a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, who serves as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and is a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This outreach was designed to examine whether Washington and Tehran might establish a framework for negotiations.

According to a single individual acquainted with the subject cited by the WSJ, the letter was dispatched at Trump’s direction, and the president remains fully informed regarding the initiative.

In a separate context, Trump disputed claims that he instructed Vance to initiate peace negotiations with Iran, asserting instead that the vice president’s communication pertained to medical supplies.

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“Iran needs help with medical supplies. Basically, it’s getting supplies in to help people that are not well,” Trump informed journalists stationed at Joint Base Andrews when questioned about whether he directed Vance to begin peace talks.

This diplomatic push manifests as Trump contemplates a brief, intense new attack directed at Iran following the upcoming US midterm elections. Vance aims to determine whether statecraft can avert another cycle of hostilities, even though the discussions have yet to yield a detailed peace proposal. Rezaei stated during the previous week that Tehran would refuse to negotiate with Washington until its fundamental requirements were satisfied.

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The diplomatic overture presents a delicate balancing act for Vance, who has publicly backed the war while privately voicing reservations about prolonging it. Prior to Trump launching “Operation Epic Fury” in February, Vance advocated for more robust diplomacy.

Trump subsequently designated him lead negotiator, and the vice president undertook international travel on two occasions to confer with Iranian counterparts in pursuit of an agreement to end the conflict.

A memorandum of understanding established in June dissolved merely a fortnight after it was signed, caught amid divergent interpretations regarding the restoration of maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Subsequent negotiations facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan have failed to break the deadlock.

Washington insists that Tehran provide nuclear concessions upfront, whereas Iranian authorities demand immediate economic relief. Rezaei’s emergence as a key interlocutor threatens to alter the diplomatic framework, potentially sidelining figures such as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Having served as a veteran of the 1980s war with Iraq and led the IRGC for years, Rezaei has ascended as an influential voice amid mounting threats of renewed US attacks.

Earlier this month, he cautioned that Iran could target the United Arab Emirates, alongside regional data centres and internet cables. Trump has alternated between pursuing a diplomatic settlement and threatening to bomb Iran into submission, positioning the dismantling of its nuclear programme as a core national security priority of his second term. He stated last week that Washington was not negotiating with Tehran and suggested military action remained imminent.

During a campaign stop on Tuesday, he accused Iran of dragging out efforts to reach a deal and warned that waiting until after the election would not help it. Republican candidates face the prospect of forfeiting seats across the House and Senate during the midterms, with constituents identifying the war and escalating fuel prices among their primary concerns.