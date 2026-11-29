Sanaa: Yemen's Houthi movement on Sunday warned that Jeddah port and other Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast could be targeted by its forces in retaliation for a Saudi attack on Yemen's Ras Isa port, amid escalating hostilities between the two sides in the wider West Asian conflict.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group's forces would consider Jeddah port and all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast as targets in response to the alleged attack.

Saree said that the movement announced, "Jeddah port and all Saudi enemy ports on the Red Sea coast will be targets for our forces in retaliation for the Saudi enemy's targeting of Ras Isa port."

He also warned employees, workers and people in the vicinity of the ports to evacuate immediately and stay away from the facilities.

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"We also call on all shipping companies to evacuate their vessels from these ports immediately," the statement added.

The latest exchange of threats comes amid a renewed escalation in the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with both sides increasingly targeting or threatening strategic infrastructure, including ports, airports and energy facilities.

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The Saudi-led Coalition Forces have intensified airstrikes against Houthi-held areas in Yemen, while the Houthis have stepped up attacks and threats against Saudi targets.

The latest escalation follows a period of relative calm under a United Nations-brokered truce reached in 2022, with hostilities resuming in July.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Houthis, who have controlled significant parts of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

Yemen's conflict began in 2014, when Houthi forces seized the capital, Sanaa, while the Saudi-led military intervention started in 2015.

The renewed fighting has also heightened concerns over security along the Red Sea, an important maritime corridor, particularly as the Houthis have threatened ports and shipping facilities in the region.

Earlier in a statement, Saree said that the Houthi forces had carried out five military operations against targets in Saudi Arabia over the preceding 48 hours.

According to the Houthi spokesperson, the first operation targeted Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with Saree claiming a direct hit.

The second operation targeted two radar installations in the Abha and Khamis Mushait regions. Saree claimed that both installations were hit and disabled.

He further claimed that the third operation targeted the Lizan refinery, causing large fires at the targeted sites.

The fourth operation targeted the Hawiyah gas plant in the Eastern Province, south of Al-Ahsa, with Saree claiming that the strike caused fires at the facility.