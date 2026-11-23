NVIDIA's board of directors has unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of its board, effective immediately, the company announced on Monday, November 23.

The decision follows a series of discussions and meetings between Huang and the board, which said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the technology giant. The board also said it had received inputs from senior levels of the United States government and was confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Harvey C. Jones, Chair of NVIDIA's board, said the directors believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his return was in the best interests of its shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Jones said the board had full confidence in Huang and looked forward to working with him as he resumed leadership of the company. He will continue to serve as the board's chair.

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Huang, in his statement, “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

He thanked the board for its confidence and deliberations during the process, while also acknowledging Jones, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress and the company's executive staff for leading NVIDIA during his absence.

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The company also expressed gratitude to Kress for her service as interim CEO, alongside her continuing responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer.

Trump Welcomes Jensen Huang's Return

US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Jensen Huang's reinstatement as NVIDIA's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), describing the board's decision as "correct and proper" and saying the country needs his leadership to ensure the company's success and prosperity of the American economy.

Reacting to NVIDIA's announcement on Truth Social, Trump said the US government had no reason to believe that Huang's return to the company posed any national security risk.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump wrote.

The US President further said that the Attorney General had confirmed that the US government did not possess evidence that Huang had engaged in any unlawful conduct.

On a personal note, Trump said he had gotten to know Huang and described him as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure".

However, Trump also called on NVIDIA to continue its internal investigation into the company's compliance with US export controls, stressing the need to fulfil its legal obligations and protect national security.

"Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company's compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security," he said.

Concluding his message, Trump congratulated Huang, NVIDIA's board and the people of the United States and the world.

NVIDIA To Continue Probe Into Foreign Intelligence Effort

Huang's reinstatement comes amid an ongoing investigation into reports that he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

NVIDIA said its board had formed a committee comprising only independent directors to investigate the matter. The committee has retained independent legal counsel to assist with the probe, which will continue until its conclusion.

The company said Huang fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with the process.

New National Security And Export Control Committee Formed

Separately, NVIDIA's board has established a National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

The committee is engaging legal counsel with expertise in national security matters, who will, in turn, appoint advisers with relevant expertise.

NVIDIA has also initiated a search for a new Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) who will oversee compliance across the company and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.