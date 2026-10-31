Jet2 Flight With 171 Aboard From Greek Island Declares Mid-Air Emergency After Technical Snag, Diverts To Croatia

London: A Jet2 flight from Greece to Britain turned into a dramatic detour over the Adriatic when the aircraft was forced to abandon the journey to Manchester. The aircraft, operating the popular island route, developed a technical problem while airborne on October 30, forcing the crew to declare an emergency and seek an immediate landing at the nearest suitable airport.

The flight, LS1750, was scheduled to travel from Samos International Airport in Greece to Manchester Airport in the United Kingdom. However, instead of continuing the journey to the UK, the aircraft changed course towards Croatia and touched down at Split Airport. The airline later confirmed that a replacement aircraft would be arranged to ensure passengers could still complete their journey to Manchester.

Despite the mid-air scare, the diversion ended without harm, with the flight making a safe emergency landing in Croatia. As per reports, the aircraft landed safely in Split and Jet2 immediately began work on a recovery plan for those on board, preventing travellers from being left to make their own onward arrangements.

Crew Declared Mid-Air Emergency

The diversion involved a Boeing 737-800, with flight-tracking data identifying the airframe as G-JZBU, although Jet2’s initial statement did not disclose which system or component had malfunctioned. During the flight, the crew transmitted the international emergency transponder code 7700, a general distress signal that alerts air traffic controllers to a serious situation and ensures the aircraft receives priority handling. However, the code does not reveal the specific nature of the fault or emergency aboard a flight.

Advertisement

According to reports from Croatian aviation sources, there were 165 passengers and 6 crew members on board, making a total of 171 people. Split Airport was given advance warning of the inbound emergency and, following standard safety protocol, placed both the internal and external emergency services on standby ahead of the landing.

The aircraft subsequently landed without further incident and once the flight was safely on the ground, the emergency readiness was stood down and normal operations resumed at the airport. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Advertisement

Replacement Aircraft Dispatched From Birmingham

Jet2 confirmed that the unscheduled landing was due to a technical issue and said that the airline's priority was to move affected customers onward to the UK. As noted by local aviation experts, the airline dispatched a replacement aircraft from Birmingham to Split to collect the stranded passengers and crew.

The original service had departed Samos at around 1.40 pm local time and had been due to arrive in Manchester at 3.30 pm. The schedule was interrupted by the diversion, but the substitute aircraft provided a continuation of the journey.

The original Boeing 737-800 remained in Split after the incident so that technical staff could carry out a full inspection and rectify the fault before the jet is cleared to return to service. Jet2 has not disclosed the precise technical problem, the maintenance requirements, or when the aircraft will fly again.