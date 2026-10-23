Jordan Church Attack: Gunmen Storm Funeral At Greek Orthodox Church; 7 Dead, 34 Injured

Jordan: A funeral gathering at a church in southern Jordan turned into a scene of horror on Friday when gunmen opened fire on mourners, leaving several dead and dozens wounded. The attack took place at the Hamoud Church in Karak governorate, a predominantly Christian area around 90 miles south of Amman.

Jordan's public security director stated that 7 people were killed and 34 wounded in the assault, with 27 of the injured still receiving treatment in hospitals. He added that a manhunt for the attackers was still underway and efforts were being made to nab them.

At the same briefing, Jordan's interior minister called the assailants a group of "extremists", though the security agencies have not named any group or individual responsible and no claim of responsibility has emerged.

State-owned Al-Mamlaka television reported that the security forces were immediately deployed to the church and were pursuing the suspects. According to the broadcaster, the gunmen arrived in a vehicle and opened fire during a funeral procession.

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An eyewitness, identified as Khaled Burqan, who was attending the funeral, stated to Al-Mamlaka that dozens of people were present when at least two men, one armed with a rifle and another with a pistol, fired on the congregation for several minutes.

Security camera footage aired by Al-Mamlaka appeared to show three people firing from a pavement, taking cover behind trees and a low wall before running towards the church entrance. Separate footage published by Saudi channel Al Arabiya and circulated online showed a similar pattern. According to an analysis shared by Open Source Intel on X, one attacker carried an automatic weapon and two carried pistols, with one appearing to suffer a weapon jam and never reaching the church. The post put the toll at 6 killed and 28 wounded however, later the figure was reported as 7 dead.

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The aftermath was captured in Reuters footage, which showed blood smeared on the floor near the entrance of the church where security personnel were stationed.

Jordan's King Abdullah condemned the attack in the strongest terms, saying those behind it would be punished "with an iron fist". "The terrorist attack against Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity," he said in a statement.

Such assaults are extremely rare in Jordan, a country considered relatively stable despite the Jordan officials saying that they have foiled several attempted attacks by Islamist militants in recent years. Christians constituted a minority of the population of around 11.5 million, though the kingdom hosts several biblical sites that draw pilgrims.