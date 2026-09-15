Karachi Shooting Mystery: 4 Unknown Gunmen Shot Dead Alleged ISI-LeT Terrorist In Broad Daylight

Karachi: At least 4 unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles gunned down a man alleged to be a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with links to Pakistan's ISI on Monday in Bhains Colony in Karachi. The shocking killing was captured on a CCTV camera, which went viral on social media.

According to reports, the attack occurred in broad daylight in the congested locality of Bin Qasim Town, where grainy, low-frame-rate footage captured moments of panic among bystanders as the attackers made their escape through narrow, densely populated lanes. As per reports, the victim collapsed and died at the spot after being shot at close range.

The local reports suggested that no organisation has so far claimed responsibility for the killing. The Pakistani agencies have also refrained from confirming the identity of the deceased, with no official statement released regarding his alleged affiliation with the ISI or Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Silent Escape Through Crowded Lanes

According to preliminary details, the assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire without warning before fleeing the area. It is claimed that residents scattered as gunshots rang out in the busy neighbourhood.

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The footage circulating from the location shows a crowd gathering around the victim following the shootout, while the perpetrators had already disappeared into the labyrinth of Bin Qasim Town. The police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation, though no arrests have been reported.

The incident has once again brought into the spotlight the security challenges in Karachi's outskirts, where targeted killings have persisted despite heightened surveillance.

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The shooting bears resemblance to a series of similar assassinations reported across Pakistan in recent years. Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Rizwan Hanif had previously acknowledged the pattern, stating that over 30 operatives had been eliminated by unidentified attackers in major urban centres including Karachi and Peshawar.

Hanif noted that the killings often focused on figures associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), carried out with remarkable precision. Now, Monday's incident in Bhains Colony appeared to follow that same method, with a carefully executed hit and a quick getaway, leaving little trace for investigators.