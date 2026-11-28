Lahore: Flatbread supplies across Lahore could be disrupted from December 4 as rising wheat flour prices, higher liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) costs and enforcement actions by authorities have triggered protests among local food vendors, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the Mutahidda Nan Roti Association has announced that its members may stop preparing and selling rotis across the city from December 4 unless the Punjab government addresses their demands. The announcement follows a series of enforcement actions by the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) Force against outlets found using subsidised wheat flour.

Dawn reported that authorities have sealed eight outlets for allegedly storing or using subsidised flour without authorisation. The action prompted an earlier protest by association members outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where they demanded access to subsidised flour and an end to the sealing of their establishments.

Association President Aftab Gill told Dawn that vendors had earlier been selling plain rotis for Rs 17 after receiving 10-kilogram flour bags at Rs 1,100. However, the government subsequently increased the price of the bag to Rs 1,275, adding to their financial difficulties.

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Gill also pointed to rising LPG prices and ongoing gas shortages, saying vendors were finding it increasingly difficult to maintain the notified selling price. He said the association had given the government until December 4 to consider its demands.

According to the report, the association represents around 15,000 outlets across Lahore and requires approximately 15,000 flour bags of 80 kilograms each every day to maintain supplies. It has also submitted a written application to the Lahore Deputy Commissioner seeking an increase in the notified roti price to Rs 30.

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