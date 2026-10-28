‘Let’s Make It The 51st State’: Trump Floats Venezuela Statehood, Flaunts 1 Million Barrels Of Free Oil

Washinton: US President Donald Trump has suggested that Venezuela could become the 51st state of the United States, linking the possibility to growing energy ties between Washington and Caracas. During a midterm election rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, Trump highlighted an oil agreement with Venezuela and announced the arrival of a shipment he referred to as the first one million barrels of free Venezuelan oil.

“I want to thank Venezuela, where our relationship has become very, very good, a great one,” Trump told supporters.

The comments come nine months after US troops captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a raid in Caracas and brought him to New York to deal with criminal charges. An oil pact has been sought by Washington with the support of Venezuela's interim government, backed by the Trump administration.

Trump Links Venezuela’s Future To Oil Cooperation

Trump said the oil deal was a big benefit for the US economy and its strategic position. He pointed to the tanker near the Texas coast and said the shipment would be handled at local refineries, such as those in Corpus Christi.

Advertisement

“It will be refined here in Texas, including right here in Corpus Christi.”

The US president claimed the deal might include billions of barrels of oil and help Washington have more control over the world's energy supply. He called the development a major win and mentioned that the oil is being provided without any cost to American taxpayers.

Advertisement

“We're celebrating the greatest oil victory in history,” Trump said at the rally.

He also mentioned that more money from foreign countries was helping to create jobs in Venezuela. On Truth Social, just before his speech, Trump said his energy plan made the Western Hemisphere the world's energy capital.

“By unleashing Energy Dominance from Alaska, all the way down to Venezuela, I have made the Western Hemisphere the Energy Capital of the World.”

‘Instead Of A President, We’ll Have An Election For A Governor’

Trump went beyond discussing oil, suggesting that Venezuela could eventually join the United States as a state. He first described the possibility as a future prospect before making a more direct appeal to his supporters.

“It will become a prosperous country, and who knows? Maybe someday soon it will become a prosperous 51st state. That's possible.”

He then took the idea further, proposing that Venezuela could elect a governor instead of having a president. “Let's make it. Let's make it the 51st state. And instead of a president, we'll have an election for a governor. How about that? You know, they have a lot of oil.”

Trump has also mentioned wanting to take control of other lands besides Venezuela. In the past, he has proposed the incorporation of Canada into the United States and expressed interest in acquiring Greenland and Mexico. Earlier this year, he also mentioned that he was seriously thinking about the possibility of making Venezuela a US state.

Oil Deal Faces Questions Over Venezuela’s Political Future

The agreement has attracted criticism over the future of democracy in Venezuela. Some experts say the Trump government paid more attention to getting oil from the country than pushing for a real change toward democracy.

Venezuela hasn't held any elections since Maduro was arrested by US troops and taken to New York to deal with criminal charges. The temporary government, which made the oil deal with Washington, has gotten support from the Trump administration.

The deal also happens while the US economy is under stress because of the war with Iran, which started in February. Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which is a major passage for about 20% of the world's oil, causing fuel prices to go up in the United States.

Trump has predicted that American fuel prices will drop quickly soon, and he mentioned the deal with Venezuela for oil as part of his plan to help consumers save money.