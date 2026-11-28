Los Angeles: A magnitude 5 earthquake shook a major part of Southern California on Saturday morning, rattling homes and businesses but causing no immediate reports of injuries or damage. According to reports, the earthquake was centered about 5 km southwest of Manhattan Beach, a coastal city south-west of downtown Los Angeles.

As per reports, the earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including one that caused the press box to sway at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Southern California and the University of California in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department briefly placed the personnel into earthquake mode, sending teams from 106 neighbourhood stations to check infrastructure across the city. The department later returned to normal operations after finding no damage or injuries.

The officials stated that it was the most powerful earthquake to be felt in the region since 2014, a fact that helped explain why so many people across the densely populated southland felt the tremors so keenly. California is threaded with fault lines and small shakes are an everyday occurrence, though most pass unnoticed.

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In the wake of the main shock, the Los Angeles Fire Department moved into the earthquake protocol. The teams from 106 neighbourhood stations fanned out across the city to inspect bridges, buildings, roads and other critical infrastructure for any sign of damage. After a thorough sweep found nothing of concern, the department stood down and resumed normal operations.

Dozens of aftershocks followed the earthquake in the hours that followed. The concerned department in Manhattan Beach urged residents to stay alert and to prepare for further tremors, warning that aftershocks can arrive within minutes, hours or even days of the original earthquake.

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