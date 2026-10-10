Man Enters Tiger Enclosure At Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Tragically Dies After Being Mauled By The Animal

Yorkshire: A man has tragically died after being mauled by a tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed. The shocking incident occurred after he entered the enclosure and was attacked by the animal.

The police officials were called on Saturday, following reports that a man had entered the tiger enclosure at the attraction near Doncaster. The emergency services were called to the site and the man was rescued, but he was declared dead.

According to the police, the family of the victim has been informed of his death and is being supported by specialist officers.

South Yorkshire Police stated that the tiger involved was uninjured and remained inside the enclosure following the incident, adding there had been no other risk to the public. The park was evacuated and officers remain at the spot while enquiries continue. The officials added, "We are aware of videos circulating online and we would encourage people not to share this footage."

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A park spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened by today's tragic incident. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the person who has lost their life."

They asserted, "We are working closely with the police and relevant authorities and would ask that the privacy of those affected is respected at this extremely difficult time. The park will remain closed tomorrow."

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Earlier, in a statement posted on the website, the park said that the emergency response procedures had been "immediately activated" and it was "working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened".

Karmelle Pelham from Worksop, who was enjoying a family day out when park staff asked them, said that the site was being evacuated. She emphasised that she heard sounds like gunshots, and an air ambulance circled above. Pelham further added, "There was a big, black tarpaulin over the tiger enclosure." She also praised park staff for their handling of the incident.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park opened in 2009, with the Land of the Tigers area opening in 2011. The purpose-built two-acre reserve is home to Amur tigers, an endangered subspecies with around 500 left in the wild. The photos of the enclosure on the park's website show a high walkway for visitors and fencing above the section where the tigers can roam.