‘Military-Backed Power Grab’: International Human Rights Groups Condemn Emergency Rule In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: International Human Rights Foundation on Tuesday condemned the emergency rule in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, calling it a "military-backed power grab" and demanding the restoration of democratic rights in the district.

In a post on X, the foundation expressed firm dissent over the post-emergency situation in the district, including the presence of the military, the detention of former Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and the internet blockade.

Urging the order be rolled back, the foundation affirmed that rights cannot be suspended by decree.

"Troops in the streets, an elected chief minister jailed, internet cut: Pakistan's emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a military-backed power grab. Sohail Afridi and all detained leaders must be freed. Rights cannot be suspended by decree," the post read.

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Earlier in the day, Amnesty International also raised serious concerns over Pakistan’s decision to impose a state of emergency and governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that the measures could undermine fundamental rights, suppress dissent and expand the military’s role in the province.

Babu Ram Pant, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for South Asia, said reports of arbitrary detentions of key political leaders, including the provincial chief minister, and internet disruptions across the province had raised questions about the necessity and proportionality of the emergency measures.

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"Emergency measures are not a blank cheque to crack down on human rights, silence dissent, or concentrate power,” Pant said, stressing that any suspension of human rights obligations must remain within strictly limited circumstances permitted under international law.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved the federal cabinet’s recommendations on October 11 to impose a state of emergency under Article 232 and governor rule under Article 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution. The government cited an “unprecedented level of violent intensity of terrorist attacks” and a “breakdown of constitutional machinery” in the province.

The emergency provisions allow Pakistan’s federal legislature to enact laws concerning the province and permit restrictions on fundamental rights, including freedoms of assembly, association and expression.

Under the presidential notification, the federal parliament will exercise the provincial assembly's powers. Under the new arrangement, the Chief Minister and provincial cabinet members, including ministers, advisers, and special assistants, will cease to hold office.

Subsequebtly, police launched a series of raids across Swabi district on Sunday to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and prevent a major rally that former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi was scheduled to address in the Shewa Adda area of Razaar tehsil.