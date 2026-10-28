‘Netanyahu Lost’: Yair Golan Urges Opposition To Join Arab Parties, Form Government Of Change

Jerusalem: Israel's Democratic leader Yair Golan has called for a government of change in partnership with the country's Arab parties, claiming that the opposition bloc has the numbers to form a government and urging political leaders to overcome fear and racism.

In a post on X, Golan said, “Netanyahu lost. I know how to count to 120. 65 is more than 55. That's how Israeli democracy works. Period.”

Golan called on parties in the bloc led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot to partner with the Arab parties and form a government, arguing that the combined bloc would have a majority in the Knesset.

“The picture of reality must teach us one resounding lesson: We have no future here if we don't stop being afraid. And if we don't stop with the racism. We must no longer accept Netanyahu's racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes,” he said.

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Emphasising equal representation for Arab citizens, Golan said, “The voice of an Israeli citizen voting in Taybeh is worth exactly as much as the voice of an Israeli citizen voting in Givat Shmuel. No less. Not approximately. Exactly.”

“Anyone who tries to erase the voices of Arab citizens is surrendering to Netanyahu and giving up on Israel,” he added. Golan also challenged Netanyahu's bloc over its claims about Zionism, pointing to the presence of ultra-Orthodox Haredi parties within the coalition bloc.

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“In Netanyahu's bloc sit 16 Knesset members from non-Zionist Haredi parties, who promote mass draft evasion while our children are fighting and dying,” he said.

“If Netanyahu insists on counting only a Zionist majority, let him first subtract from his own bloc the 16 Knesset members from the non-Zionist Haredi parties. They won't preach to us about Zionism,” Golan added.

Outlining his assessment of the numbers, Golan said, “The Change bloc has a Zionist majority: 49 against 39. The Change bloc has an Israeli majority: 65 against 55.”

“We have a majority. We have responsibility. And we have an opportunity to form a government of change in partnership with Israel's Arab citizens. A government that will serve all Israeli citizens,” he said.

Calling for political action, Golan said, “Now it takes courage. It takes leadership. It takes stopping the fear and starting to act. A government of change now!”

According to the latest figures by the Times of Israel, 72.4 per cent of ballot boxes have been counted till now, and partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 54 seats and the Eisenkot-led bloc 48.

The Arab parties are at 18 seats after Mansour Abbas's Ra’am sees a gain of two. Parties currently below the 3.25 per cent threshold are Reservists with 2.7 per cent, People of Israel with 1.7 per cent, and Charedi Public with 0.2 per cent.

The counting of votes in Israel is still on, and it promises to be a race to the finish line. The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.

Despite the incredibly close contest, US President Donald Trump has already taken credit for the come-from-behind performance of Likud Party boss and incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump quoted Irving C. Schwartz's observation, which claimed that Trump's endorsement had shifted the election's momentum.

Taking to Truth Social, the President quoted Schwartz, who said, “When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a Great Prime Minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu. It all took place AFTER the Endorsement by President Trump, who only wants what is good for the Middle East, Israel, and the United States of America!”

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the right-wing bloc has a "significant, decisive majority" among Jewish voters and those who support a Jewish state, calling for unity to form a strong national right-wing government.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu opposed the formation of a government dependent on Arab parties he described as anti-Zionist, alleging that some of them support Hamas and call Israeli soldiers "murderers and war criminals."

"We must establish a national, right-wing, strong government. That is what we must do," Netanyahu said. "It is simply forbidden that we should endanger Israel and establish a government that leans on Arab parties that are anti-Zionist," he added.