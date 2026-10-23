Netanyahu Orders West Bank Lockdown After Hebron Attack, Vows Major IDF Operation

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Hebron after ordering a "full lockdown" of the West Bank following a "terror attack" in the area that left five people wounded in an assault by alleged Hamas militants, just five days before Israel goes to the polls.

Addressing the situation on the ground, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "We spoke a few weeks ago about our enemies' attempts to harm us, our citizens and our soldiers ahead of the elections. That is what they tried to do here. IDF soldiers stopped it with their bodies; some were wounded, and the soldiers not only stopped the terrorists but also fought back with courage and liquidated them."

Detailing the planned security response in the area, he said, "We will first act to destroy this place and change it completely, but [we will] do something that has not been done until now. We are going to implement the successful and offensive model that we used in the refugee camps, which are actually terrorist strongholds. This is exactly what we will do here, inside the neighbourhood in Hebron from which the terrorists emerged. We will clear out the residents, go house to house, take out the weapons and all the infrastructure of terror, [and they] will be treated and destroyed."

The Prime Minister further noted the wider regional restrictions and upcoming tactical steps, adding, "At the same time, we are placing a siege on the cities of Hebron and Halhul, and we will consider expanding this model to other cities. We will clear out the illegal houses along the axes that, at a limited pace, threaten our forces."

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Highlighting broader military preparations, he remarked, "And we will also ensure something else. The Minister of Defence and I saw an extensive IDF operation in Judea and Samaria, such as has not been carried out since the Six-Day War. The IDF is prepared to carry it out; we will choose the timing, but it is on the way."

In addition to security measures, Netanyahu praised local communities, stating, "Additionally, I want to say a word about our heroic settlers. You are standing in the breach; you are a beacon to the people of Israel and a beacon to the State of Israel."

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He outlined future development and security initiatives in the region, stating, "We are going to destroy the infrastructure of terror and build the infrastructure of settlement. We are building and arranging over 100 new settlements, right here and elsewhere. Of course, there will also be over 100 outposts. We will destroy the infrastructure of terror and establish more and more settlements."