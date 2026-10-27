Netanyahu’s Allies Float Unity Government With Rival Eisenkot As Trump Backs Post-Poll Deal: Report

Jerusalem: Washington Post has reported that Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu’s allies are promoting a potential unity government with his rival Gadi Eisenkot after Israel’s election on Tuesday. The Post further reported that US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly endorsed Netanyahu, is receptive to the idea.

The Post cited people in the know about the discussions and reported that Netanyahu had privately told American and European officials that a partnership with Eisenkot could allow him to form a more moderate coalition without far-right allies, including Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben Gvir. Netanyahu has also presented himself to US officials as the strongest Israeli partner for a renewed US-Israeli campaign against Iran, the Post reported.

The opinion surveys that closed on Friday showed Eisenkot ahead of Netanyahu, with neither coalition in a position to reach the magic number of 61 needed to form a majority government.

The Post quoted an official of Netanyahu's Likud Party who said that US President Trump wants is a stable and reliable Israeli government that can be formed as soon as possible after the election. If Eisenkot rejects a partnership and coalition talks reach an impasse, Netanyahu could remain in office as caretaker prime minister and seek another election, the Post reported.

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Netanyahu is playing to his strength characterising his rivals as a left-leaning bloc which could have to rely on support of the Arab parties to form a government, something that voters don't want.

"Israel's enemies only want us to lose - because then a dangerous left-wing government of Eisenkot and Lieberman, with Yair Golan and the Arab parties, will rise here. The way to stop them is to go out and vote only Likud," Netanyahu posted in a late night message on Monday.

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The opposition bloc led by Eisenkot is pushing on the issues of accountability for the October 7 massacre, and demanding an independent commission of inquiry. Eisenkot himself is characterised as a security hawk and his campaign is centred around calling Netanyahu dangerous for Israel's security.

"Benjamin Netanyahu will conclude his role immediately following the election results that will take place tomorrow and the establishment of the next government, which will be carried out expeditiously. We will ensure that this is how it will be. The people of Israel will elect a prime minister whose considerations will always be for the good of Israel, who will never act out of political interests at the expense of Israel's security and the fighters of the IDF," Eisenkot posted in his final message ahead of Tuesday's poll.