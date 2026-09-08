‘No More Selling Bombardier In US’: Trump Threatens Canadian Jet Maker With Market Ban

Washington: US President Donald Trump signalled a sharp escalation in cross-border trade friction on Monday, declaring that Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier should be banned from selling its jets in the United States unless the company shifts manufacturing operations to American soil.

In a Truth Social post, Trump attacked the Montreal-based business jet maker and accused Ottawa of enforcing protectionist policies against American firms.

"NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!" Trump wrote. "Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States — They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service — All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A."

The president specifically pointed to US jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace, alleging that Canadian authorities have unfairly restricted the company's access to Canada's market.

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"They even blocked Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in Canada — Completely unjust and unfair! That Era is OVER!" Trump added. "If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank.' BUY AMERICAN. FLY ON AMERICAN AIRLINERS. ENJOY AMERICAN LIQUOR AND BEVERAGES. SAIL ON LAKE AMERICA. AMERICA FIRST!"

The outburst comes amid mounting trade disputes between Washington and Ottawa. Tensions between the two traditional allies have intensified following the breakdown of bilateral trade talks, leading to retaliatory tariff threats on key goods.

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Earlier on Thursday (local time), Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Ottawa is ready to negotiate a durable trade agreement with the United States that serves the interests of both countries, while stressing that Canada will continue to protect its workers, families and businesses amid the escalating trade tensions with Washington.

Carney said Canada was not seeking a quick political announcement but a long-term agreement that would benefit both sides.

"We are always going to stand up for what's in the best interest of Canada, Canadian workers, and Canadian families, not look for an easy win, not looking for an announcement, but something that's durable. And that deal is possible; that's in both of our benefits," Carney said during a press conference.

He said an agreement that serves the interests of Canadian workers, families and businesses would also benefit American consumers, businesses and families.

Carney, however, indicated that Ottawa would not remain focused solely on waiting for Washington to make the next move, saying Canada was concentrating on strengthening its own economy and expanding trade ties with other countries.

"It is talking to and concluding agreements with all the countries around the world who want to make a deal with Canada," Carney added.

The Canadian Prime Minister also reiterated Ottawa's position that it had been forced to suspend trade negotiations with the US after rejecting Washington's proposed terms.

"Our country is being tested. Two weeks ago, we made the right decision to suspend our trade negotiations with the United States. We couldn't accept what they'd offered. We wouldn't give what they'd asked. As a result, the US has imposed new tariffs designed to hurt and divide us," he said.

On the other hand, Trump labelled the northern neighbour "one of the worst abusers" and urged Canadian companies to relocate their operations to the United States to avoid tariffs.

In a series of posts on Truth Social last week, President Trump credited his tariff policies with rescuing the domestic automotive sector and singled out Canada for unfair trade practices.

"When I announced that I was running in the 2024 Presidential Election, right at the beginning, Ford was getting ready to close their Big Factory in Detroit. Then, because I was leading in the Polls, they figured they would leave it open a little longer to see what happened. Now it's running 24/7, and it's one of the most profitable Car Plants in the World!" Trump said.