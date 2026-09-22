No Peace, No Prosperity: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Powerful Message At Semafor Summit In New York

New York: Global spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, took centre stage at Semafor’s ‘The Next 3 Billion’ summit in New York on Monday, to make a case for peace as the foundation of economic growth. The summit, which draws heads of state, leaders of global institutions and top business voices, is focused on how technology and digital inclusion can widen economic opportunity.

The gatherng at this year’s event brought together a high-profile roster. Among the speakers were H.E. William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya, H.E. Judith Suminwa, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Against the backdrop of policy and finance, Gurudev offered a perspective that linked inner well-being to outer prosperity.

Speaking a day after the International Day of Peace, his message was direct and grounding. In conversation with Semafor Co-Founder and CEO Justin B Smith, he framed peace not as an abstract ideal but as a prerequisite for development.

Peace Must Precede Prosperity

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar asserted that economic growth cannot be detached from a person’s inner state, saying, “Prosperity comes with peace. If there is no peace, there can’t be prosperity.” His remark set the tone for a conversation that moved beyond markets to mindset.

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He pointed out that the divide between the haves and have-nots persists in almost every country, including the United States, and stressed that bridging it requires effort from both ends of the spectrum. He said that on one side people need to move beyond “victim consciousness” and take ownership of their own progress. On the other side, those with resources must rediscover empathy and the value of sharing. He also identified corruption as a major reason why resources fail to reach the grassroots across the Global South.

Model For Mindset Change

To illustrate how attitude can be shifted, Gurudev recounted an experience from near an Art of Living centre in rural India. He said that there 500 unemployed young people had turned down 200 projects offered by the government, convinced that nothing would work. A two-month programme designed to build an entrepreneurial spirit transformed that outlook.

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He noted that the same model has since been replicated beyond India, in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Botswana, South Africa and other African nations, helping youth move from scepticism to self-reliance.

Workplace Stress, 3 Kinds Of Intelligence

The conversation also turned to modern workplaces as Gurudev spoke about how stress disrupts communication and impacts businesses, stressing that people need a sense of belonging and security to thrive, especially in uncertain times.

When Justin B Smith asked for his take on AI, Gurudev responded with characteristic humour, saying, “There’s an absence of intelligence, artificial intelligence, and absolute intelligence.” Closing the session, Smith asserted that given the choice, he would pick the third.

Gurudev has also founded the Institute of Absolute Intelligence to advance scientific exploration in the field of consciousness, extending his work at the intersection of inner well-being and outer progress.