Nvidia CEO Caught In Spy Storm: Jensen Huang Admits Affair With Alleged Beijing Informant, Firm Launches Probe Against Own Boss

Washington: Nvidia, the company that sits at the very heart of the global artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, has been plunged into a major crisis. The board of directors has announced the opening of an investigation into reports that the company's Chief Executive Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, linked to China.

The shocking disclosure surfaced on Sunday from San Francisco, leaving Silicon Valley, Washington and the world of technology completely shaken. The idea that the boss of the firm, which has become synonymous with AI power, could have been caught up in an alleged espionage operation is almost unthinkable.

Additionally, a personal admission from Jensen Huang has shockingly brought all the spotlight on the controversy. According to The New York Times, Huang acknowledged to the board that he had been intimate with a business executive whom United States intelligence had determined was gathering information for Beijing.

Apology And Denial Of Leaks

In a message to the company, reported by the Times, Huang offered a raw and emotional apology. He said, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." The admission was a rare moment of vulnerability from one of the most powerful men in technology.

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On the other hand, Nvidia's board stated in a statement that there was "no reason to believe" that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but that the internal inquiry would examine all available information. Huang "fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it," the board claimed.

Surprisingly, the 63-year-old boss of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, will remain chief executive during the investigation, a decision that underlines just how indispensable he is to the Santa Clara, California-based company.

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Who Is The Woman

The Times reported last month that US intelligence agencies had discovered that Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and chip buyer, and ascertained that she was feeding information directly to Beijing. According to the reports, despite sharing the same surname, the two are not related to each other in any way, and there is no family connection between them.

Alice Huang was previously a television reporter in China before becoming a top executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, which has become one of Nvidia's biggest customers in Southeast Asia. Megaspeed bought over $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the past 2 years, according to the Times.

The scale of the commercial relationship has intensified scrutiny, given Nvidia's central role in the global race to develop AI. Its chips power many of the data centres and computing systems used to train and run AI models, and the advanced processors have also been a focus of US export restrictions aimed at limiting China's access to cutting-edge semiconductor technology.

Trump And Rubio Respond

US President Donald Trump addressed the reports at his Halloween party, calling the situation "very complex" and saying he hoped everything was ok with Jensen Huang, who also serves on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The president has called Huang "smart" and "amazing," insisting that Huang accompany him on foreign trips.

While talking to reporters, Trump had said, "I've always found Jensen Huang to be very aboveboard," adding that the administration would look into the matter “very closely”.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, while departing the US for a G7 meeting in Paris, that he could not address the situation with Huang, saying, "I just can't comment because of the nature of it……And I also can't comment on an internal corporate matter that's going on with Nvidia."