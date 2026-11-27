Islamabad: Pakistan and Turkey vowed to support Saudi Arabia against ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels as the three nations held talks Friday under a trilateral defense pact that treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.

Defense and military officials held more than two hours of talks in Islamabad to discuss developments in the Middle East and pledged to back diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions, Pakistani officials said.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in televised remarks, said the meeting agreed to continue supporting efforts aimed at de-escalation of regional tensions and encouraging the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Dar said the three sides reiterated their condemnation of the attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen that have targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

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The three sides reaffirmed their support for the kingdom “in safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity” under the defense pact, Dar said.

Pakistan and Turkey say the pact is purely defensive

The Pakistani, Turkish and Saudi flags lined the route through Islamabad as vehicles carrying delegates traveled through Islamabad under tight security.

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Friday’s meeting of the Strategic, Political and Defense Committee falls under the Joint Mecca Defense Agreement, signed in August in the Saudi holy city by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish officials have said Ankara is considering sending military assistance to Saudi Arabia but insist the Mecca agreement is defensive and that no Turkish troops would be deployed to fight in Yemen or attack the Houthis.

Pakistan has also described the agreement as purely defensive, saying it is not directed against any country, including Iran, and reflects a shared desire to strengthen strategic security cooperation.

Meanwhile, Erdogan formally approved the three-nation agreement, completing Turkey’s ratification process for the defense pact, according to Turkey’s Official Gazette on Friday.

Earlier this month, legislators approved the agreement by 279 votes to 119 in Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, despite objections from opposition parties who had argued that the agreement could embroil Turkey in regional wars and put Turkish soldiers in harm’s way.

All three nations want to see an end to the war in Iran

In Ankara, Turkish officials said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and military chief Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu would participate in the meeting. They said Fidan would reaffirm Turkey’s commitment to the agreement and its “full solidarity” with Riyadh. He would also declare unacceptable Houthi attacks that target civilians and civilian infrastructure and threaten regional security.

Fidan was also going to stress the importance of pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, and ensuring safe navigation through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, according to an official who requested anonymity to discuss the meeting’s agenda.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Dar and the army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, attended the meeting. From Saudi Arabia, Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the army chief were present.

Asif has said Pakistan will use “whatever means are available” to defend Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks.

Pakistan is also working with countries in the Middle East, including Qatar, to urge the United States and Iran to return to the negotiating table to end the conflict. Pakistan brokered an interim deal between the two sides in June.

Authorities declared a local holiday in Islamabad to limit public movement as part of security measures. Traffic police announced road diversions and advised motorists to use alternative routes to accommodate foreign delegations.

At a previous meeting in Riyadh, the three sides vowed to immediately implement what they described as their collective defense commitments, including arrangements for the rapid deployment of agreed-upon military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, the group’s secretariat has been established in Saudi Arabia, and retired Pakistani Gen. Nauman Mahmood has been selected as its first secretary-general.