Balochistan: Reports of military operations and drone attacks in Balochistan have raised concerns over civilian safety, with an elderly man reportedly injured after Pakistani forces targeted two residential houses in Washuk district.

Simultaneous ground operations were also reported in Buleda and Pasni, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, local sources stated that the drone strike occurred at approximately 10 am in Mulla Dhuni village, located in the Raghai area of Washuk, during a military operation. Two houses were reportedly targeted, leaving an elderly civilian wounded. No arrests or cases of enforced disappearance had been reported from the locality.

Meanwhile, Pakistani security forces reportedly launched a ground operation in Kuchak and neighbouring areas of Buleda in Kech district. Another military operation was reported from Kundri Sar Dasht in the Kulanch area of Pasni. Personnel belonging to an armed group locally referred to as a "death squad" accompanied the security forces during the operation.

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No casualties or arrests were reported from Pasni. Pakistani authorities have not issued an official statement addressing the reported operations or the drone attack.

The latest incidents come amid growing reports of civilian casualties and destruction of property in different parts of Balochistan. A day earlier, shelling in Hajika village of Surab reportedly injured a woman and an eight-year-old girl.

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The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleged that residents in several areas were facing military operations, intimidation and damage to their sources of livelihood, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The BYC also confirmed the death of Agha Khalid Shah, who had sustained critical injuries in a drone strike in Mastung on November 21.