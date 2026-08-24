Pay In Rials Or Face Closure: Iran To Charge Authorised Ships Service Fees To Cross Strait Of Hormuz After Approving Article 3

Tehran: Iran on Sunday said that vessels from "authorised" countries transiting the Strait of Hormuz will now be required to pay service fees to Tehran.

Detailing the scope of the decision, Iran's National Security Commission Spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei stated that the fees will cover a wide range of maritime, environmental, and logistical provisions.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, this comes after the approval of the Article 3 "Strategic Action to Ensure the Security and Progress of the Strait of Hormuz" plan.

"Article 3 of the 'Strategic Action to Ensure the Security and Progress of the Strait of Hormuz' plan was approved by the National Security Commission, according to which ships from countries authorised to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will pay for the services provided by Iran," he said.

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"Fees will be charged for services including navigation, environmental, fueling under certain conditions, insurance, safety and other services we provide," he added.

The spokesperson further stated that the payment structures have been designed with flexible financial terms.

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"These fees will be charged in Rials or any other currency desired by the Islamic Republic of Iran," IRIB cited him as saying.

Earlier, Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Mohsen Rezaei, on Saturday (local time) said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and will not reopen until the United States fulfils its commitments and changes its behaviour amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In an interview with IRIB, Rezaei said, "The Strait of Hormuz is closed, despite American claims, and will not open until America corrects its behaviour."

"This time, America must first fulfil its obligations," he added.

Rezaei further alleged that Washington had abandoned military options and was relying on economic pressure against Tehran.

"The Americans are completely disappointed with the military attacks and think they can help with military actions through economic blockade," he said.

He claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had assured US President Donald Trump that an economic blockade would force Iran to surrender.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of US control over the critical waterway by sharing an image that depicts the Strait of Hormuz as "NEW US Territory."

The latest post on Truth Social follows Trump's earlier sharing of the identical graphic on August 18, after he previously floated the prospect of claiming jurisdiction over the waterway.

Addressing a police academy gathering on Long Island on August 14, Trump had stated, "Pretty soon I'll be declaring the Strait of Hormuz a territory of the United States".

The Strait of Hormuz remains the focal point of the ongoing confrontation, with Tehran holding that the vital passage is shut and warning of countermeasures against unapproved tanker traffic. The shipping disruptions have severely affected international energy movement.

While President Trump has repeatedly cautioned foreign governments against providing Tehran with "any type of lifeline" and maintained that Iran must agree to what Washington deems the right deal, Iranian officials have signalled an openness to negotiations alongside their firm stance.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for diplomatic engagement to resolve the standoff, emphasising that Tehran should aim to end the conflict while safeguarding its national strength and dignity.