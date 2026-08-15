Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Off Indonesian Coast Triggers Tsunami Warning As Aftershocks Rattle Flores Sea

Jakarta: A powerful undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia in the early hours of Saturday, with tremors felt across the region and triggering an immediate tsunami alert for parts of the archipelago. The earthquake, which hit just before dawn local time, was followed by a series of strong aftershocks that kept residents on edge.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the main tremor registered a magnitude of 7.7 and occurred at around 4.58 am local time, at a depth of 35 km. The EMSC confirmed that at least 3 aftershocks followed the initial seismic event. Indonesia’s geophysics agency, BMKG, moved immediately to issue an early tsunami warning for selected coastal areas, urging people to stay alert while officials assessed the situation.

Across the ocean, Australia’s tsunami warning centre stepped in to reassure the citizens, saying that the earthquake posed “no tsunami threat” to the Australian mainland, islands or territories. The Indonesian authorities stated that as of now, details on casualties or damage inside Indonesia remain unclear, with the government still gathering information from affected communities.

Aftershock Sequence Rattles Flores Sea

According to reports, the seismic activity did not end with the first jolt and was followed by three aftershocks. India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported a separate set of readings that placed the main earthquake at a depth of 49 km. The concerned department stated that soon after the first one, the region was hit again after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the Flores Sea, the stretch of water between the islands of Flores and Sulawesi, at 3.43 am IST. The NCS recorded it at a depth of 63 km, with coordinates at 8.298 S, 120.164 E.

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A third tremor was logged barely 15 minutes later after the second shock. The NCS noted a magnitude 6.0 quake in the same sea area at 3.58 am IST, this time at a depth of 42 km and located at 8.494 S, 121.601 E. The experts stated that they were continuing to monitor the situation and evaluate any impact from the quake and its aftershocks.

Indonesia’s Volatile Geography

As per experts, Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is no stranger to seismic disturbances. The country experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to the nation's position along major tectonic boundaries. The scientists explained that earthquakes can occur anywhere from the Earth’s surface down to about 700 km. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) divides this range into shallow, intermediate and deep zones for research purposes. The shallow earthquakes are typically the most hazardous because their seismic waves travel a shorter distance to the surface, which can lead to more intense shaking, greater structural damage and a higher risk to life.

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The commercial shipping in nearby waters was reported to be continuing under close observation, while local administration in Indonesia remained focused on damage assessments and public safety updates. The BMKG has not lifted the tsunami advisory for all areas, saying monitoring is ongoing.