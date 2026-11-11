Putin's Envoy Alexander Darchiev Tasked With Fixing US Ties Dies Suddenly After 18 Months In Washington

Moscow has been stunned by the sudden loss of one of the most senior envoys in Washington. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, had died without warning at 66. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the officials, speaking warmly of his service. However, the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister did not explain the exact cause of the death.

In the tribute, the ministry remembered him as an outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague, underlining how highly he was regarded inside the Russian diplomatic service.

As per reports, Alexander Darchiev had recently taken charge of the most sensitive posting in Russian diplomacy. He arrived in Washington in March 2025, after President Vladimir Putin selected him for the role. According to Reuters, he quickly became central to Moscow's attempt to rebuild ties with the US under President Donald Trump.

The Russian envoy, known as a veteran diplomat who never hid his sharp criticism of the West, was entrusted with steering a rapprochement with the Trump White House, a project that unsettled officials in Kyiv and across European capitals. Notably, his death comes after around a year and a half in Washington, cutting short a mission Moscow viewed as vital.

Advertisement

Life Spent On The American File

As per reports, Darchiev's career in the Russian foreign service stretched back to 1992, and over 3 decades he built a reputation as a specialist in Russia-US relations.

Before Washington, he served as Russia's Ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021, a posting that spanned deepening tension between Moscow and the West. He then led the Foreign Ministry's North America Department between 2021 and 2024, overseeing policy towards the US and Canada.

Advertisement

Reports suggested that the ambassadorship had been empty since October 2024 when he was chosen for Washington, following the departure of his predecessor, Anatoly Antonov. His arrival ended months of uncertainty about who would represent Russia in the American capital.

Appointment Born Of Thaw

Russia first revealed Darchiev's appointment in February 2025, at a moment when the Trump administration was seeking to revive diplomatic engagement with Moscow. According to AFP, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the American side had handed over an official note agreeing to his appointment, a formal step that cleared the way for him to take up the post.