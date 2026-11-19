Shenzhen: Russian President Vladimir Putin used his address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to pitch Moscow as a premier partner in peaceful nuclear energy, digital solutions, and artificial intelligence, while touting a surge in regional trade and domestic economic growth.

Addressing APEC member states, Putin emphasised Russia’s readiness to collaborate on high-tech, science-intensive sectors across the Asia-Pacific, provided such partnerships safeguard national independence and security.

"Russia is interested in tight cooperation with all member states in science-intensive areas, such as peaceful nuclear energy, where we have leading positions, and actively works in the Asia-Pacific region with multiple partners. We're willing to share our competencies in digital solutions and artificial intelligence, on conditions—which is very important, I'd like to emphasise that—on conditions that guarantee sovereignty and security," Putin said via an official interpreter.

Framing the Asia-Pacific as a primary driver of global development, Putin highlighted that APEC economies are projected to grow at 4.7 per cent in 2026, outpacing the global average, and reported a sharp rise in Russia's trade volume with the bloc over the first eight months of the year.

Advertisement

"We can say with satisfaction that the Asia-Pacific region has become a locomotive, one of the locomotives of forward progress, showing steady rates of strengthening of its economic and logistics potential. The total economic growth of APEC member states in 2026 is forecast at 4.7%, which is well above the average world figures. Partnership with APEC economies is Russia's strategic course. We are an inseparable part of the region and make a solid contribution to its material well-being. Over the 8 months of 2026, our trade turnover with APEC countries has grown by one-third," he stated.

Putin also pointed to broader regional integration efforts, noting a nearly 60 per cent jump in trade focused on high-value-added goods and promoting Moscow's vision of linking major Eurasian economic and security blocs.

Advertisement

"With an emphasis on high-value-added positions, trade turnover has increased by almost 60%. I would like to note and point out the expanding preferential agreements with the Eurasian Economic Union, which is comprised of Russia and its nearest neighbours. Russia actively pushes forward its flagship initiative of Big Eurasian Partnership, aimed at ensuring seamless economic space on the continent. We see this partnership as an integration core uniting the mechanisms of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," Putin said.

Turning to Russia's domestic economic performance, the Russian leader asserted that structural reforms centred on industrial capacity, technology, and nuclear power have fueled over 10 per cent real GDP growth over the past three years, while efforts continue to rein in inflation.

"Russia wants to remain open to the world, and at the same time, it increases its economic potential. To that end, we continue to carry out fundamental reforms in our country, strengthening our industrial base, our technological capabilities, and we try to curb inflation. We have radically changed the structure of Russia's domestic economy. We place priority on digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and nuclear energy.

As a result, over the last 3 years, Russia's GDP in real terms has grown by more than 10%, and in purchasing power parity, our country is among the leaders," Putin added.

Earlier, delivering the opening remarks at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for building an open and integrated world.

“Open cooperation is a sure path to the development and revitalisation of the Asia Pacific,” Xi said.

Without naming the US, which China frequently accuses of unilateralism and protectionism, Xi said, "we should uphold open regionalism, steadily advance economic integration, and develop a cooperation pattern that is open and integrated, rather than exclusive or fragmented.”

Meanwhile, Trump has expressed optimism ahead of a first-of-its-kind three-way summit with Jinping and Putin, framing the unprecedented gathering on the sidelines of the APEC Summit as a chance to explore shared opportunities

Speaking in Shenzhen, Trump highlighted the significance of the upcoming sit-down, the first trilateral meeting ever held between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia.

"And here in China, I look forward to a historic trilateral meeting with President Xi and President Putin later today to discuss more opportunities for all three. So, we look forward to that, very much forward to that," he said.

At the historic trilateral meeting involving Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the three leaders are expected to discuss nuclear disarmament, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war.