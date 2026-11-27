Florida: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said Russian President Vladimir Putin "would like to make a deal" to end the Russia-Ukraine war, asserting that his priority was to stop the ongoing loss of life while explaining his approach towards maintaining relations with the Russian leader.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving call alongside First Lady Melania Trump with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday (local time), Trump said he wanted to reach an agreement with Moscow and argued that maintaining a cordial relationship with Putin was important to the negotiation process.

Responding to a reporter's question about his earlier reference to Putin as a friend and his subsequent remarks on Russian military aggression, Trump said, "Well, things can be said, but look, you have to understand something. We want to make a deal. We want to stop killing."

"I could say he's not a friend or with it--well, I want to make a deal. I got to get a deal done. They're losing 25,000 people a month," he added.

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Explaining his approach, Trump said expressing hostility towards Putin could complicate efforts to settle, drawing a comparison with the strained relationship between the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I could walk in and say, 'I don't like you,' and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin. You know, they have the biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other, okay?" Trump said.

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He also referred to the investigations into alleged Russian interference in US politics, which he called a "fake" investigation, before reiterating that his recent discussion with Putin had been positive.

"So when I go and happen to get along with him--I've known him a long time, don't forget he had to suffer through a fake 'Russia, Russia, Russia' investigation, which was made up and totally-- was a total con job. And he had to go through that and hear things that turned out to be totally false. So, we had a very good discussion. The bottom line is he would like to make a deal," Trump said.

Asked whether he expected Putin to attend the upcoming G20 Summit at his Doral resort in Florida, Trump said he was uncertain but would welcome the Russian leader.

"I don't know, but if he wanted to come, he certainly can. Some people wouldn't like that," he said.

Recalling Russia's earlier membership in the Group of Eight (G8), Trump said former US President Barack Obama had wanted Russia removed from the grouping, adding that Putin had been "very insulted" by the decision.

"When he was a member of the G8, if he stayed a member--President Obama wanted him out, and if he stayed a member, you might not have this war right now. He was very insulted when that happened. And now it's the G7, and to be honest with you, all we do is talk about Russia. I said, 'Why isn't he here?'" Trump added.

He said, "I believe if they didn't do that, I really believe strongly that if they didn't do that, we would not have that war going on right now. The First Lady wouldn't have to go over and try to get a ceasefire to get people out. Some of the people are very old people, and get people out."

In a separate post on Truth Social on Thursday (local time), Trump referred to his recent conversation with Putin in China, saying he had urged the Russian leader to withdraw military aggression across Europe to facilitate an agreement with Ukraine.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote.

"I really believe this is a strong possibility. Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH, and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!" he added.

Trump's remarks followed his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago. According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Iran, including the need for Russia to avoid actions that could widen the conflict and the urgency of securing a peaceful settlement.

Trump also said he had briefed Rutte on his recent discussions with Putin.