New Delhi: The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has urged India to reject a proposed trade deal with the United States under the Section 301 excess-capacity investigations, alleging that Washington is using the threat of steep tariffs to extract one-sided trade concessions from its trading partners.

In its report, GTRI said the proposed tariffs by US President Donald Trump effectively revive the reciprocal tariff regime under a different name, with a dual-rate structure designed to pressure countries into signing trade agreements.

"The new tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump under Section 301 excess-capacity investigations recreate the reciprocal-tariff regime under a new name," the report said.

According to GTRI, the proposed framework offers lower tariff rates to countries that enter into trade agreements while imposing higher baseline duties on those that refuse to sign a pact. It argued that such an arrangement allows Washington to secure trade concessions without addressing the underlying concerns over industrial overcapacity.

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The report noted that India faces proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent, which could be reduced to 17 per cent if a trade agreement is finalised. In comparison, Bangladesh faces a proposed deal rate of 18 per cent, while Vietnam and China face rates of 20 per cent.

GTRI described the proposed 17 per cent rate for India as a calculated attempt to offer the country a marginal tariff advantage over competing economies rather than an objective assessment of industrial capacity.

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"The offering of India a 17% deal rate (versus 25% without a pact) is a calculated bait designed to show a marginal 1%-3% tariff edge over rivals like Bangladesh, Vietnam, and China," the report stated.

The investigation has flagged potential excess capacity or export surpluses in seven Indian sectors, including solar modules, petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials and automotive products.

The report pointed out that India's solar module capacity is nearly three times its domestic demand, while stressing that industrial investment and production capacity should also be assessed against domestic consumption, export markets and future demand.

GTRI further argued that the proposed tariff relief does not require countries to undertake any actual changes in their industrial capacity, which it said undermines the stated rationale of the investigation.

"Tariff relief without reform" is the central concern highlighted in the report, which warns that countries could secure lower duties simply by granting unilateral trade concessions even if the industrial conditions prompting the investigation remain unchanged.

Warning that the threat of Graham tariffs of up to 100 per cent continues to hang over India, GTRI called on New Delhi to resist pressure to enter into what it described as an unequal trade arrangement.

The report recommended that India address the US allegations sector by sector and demonstrate that its industrial investments cater to domestic buyers, overseas customers and future demand.