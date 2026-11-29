California: US tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of being responsible for a "vast number of deaths", alleging that its regime-change operations, particularly in Ukraine, have resulted in widespread casualties.

In a post on X, Musk said, "USAID is responsible for a vast number of deaths due to their regime change operations, particularly in Ukraine."

Musk's remarks came in response to a post on the social media platform alleging that USAID had been weaponised to interfere in the domestic affairs of other countries and influence elections across the world.

Reacting to the post, Musk endorsed the criticism, writing, "True. They caused a lot of death."

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The remarks come months after the Trump administration's decision to suspend USAID's activities in February 2025, as part of its move to review the agency's operations and role in implementing American foreign policy.

On February 3, 2025, the administration under US President Donald Trump effectively suspended the agency's activities, bringing its overseas operations under scrutiny.

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USAID had functioned as an important instrument of US foreign policy, with its programmes being used to extend American influence and engagement across different countries.

The agency's activities have also drawn criticism from officials in Russia, who have accused it of interfering in the internal affairs of other nations and promoting political agendas under the cover of international assistance.

According to TASS, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Chief Executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, had also criticised the agency, accusing it of systematically working to suppress freedom of speech.