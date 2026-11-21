Tehran: Negotiations between the United States and Iran have stalled over disagreements concerning Tehran's enriched uranium stockpile, with mediators warning that they cannot guarantee a return to military escalation in the Middle East.

Washington is insisting on a clear roadmap and written guarantees from Iran that it will eliminate its enriched uranium stockpile and refrain from resuming uranium enrichment in the future, Al Arabiya English reported, citing a senior source.

However, both sides have maintained firm positions on the issue despite several proposals put forward by mediators to bridge their differences, the report said.

The diplomatic deadlock comes amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both countries yet to reach an understanding on the future of Iran's nuclear programme.

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Trump Claims US Has 'Total Control' Over Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) claimed that the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the US Navy has established a blockade in the strategically important waterway, while reiterating that Washington would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon or develop a dirty bomb.

"Last week, we took out record amounts of oil from the Hormuz Strait. Our navy has a blockade," Trump said during his remarks to the press. “We have total control over the Hormuz Strait.” His remarks come as Iranian authorities continue to insist that all vessels must follow their prescribed protocol to transit the Strait of Hormuz or risk coming under attack.

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Trump also reiterated his administration's position against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, asserting that Washington would never allow Tehran to develop such capabilities. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever," he said. Addressing concerns over reports that Iran could be developing a dirty bomb, Trump said the US was aware of developments in the country and would not allow Tehran to pursue such a weapon.

"There is a rumour that they're building a dirty bomb," Trump said during the news conference. "We know a lot about what's happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We'll find out about it. We will not allow that," he added.

Trump's response was more measured than his remarks earlier this week, when he warned that Iran would "pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before" if it targeted members of his administration with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in the US capital.

'Not Every Agreement Is Worth Accepting

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday (local time) said that Tehran will not accept an agreement with Washington merely to end the current deadlock, insisting that any deal must safeguard Iran's national interests and provide assurances against a renewed conflict.

In an interview with the state-run Iranian newspaper, as reported by Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Tehran was seeking a "good, honourable and lasting agreement" instead of remaining in the current "neither war nor peace" situation. Questioning the durability of any potential understanding with Washington, he said, “What is the point of reaching an agreement today if it is violated two months later and war resumes?”

Araghchi pointed out that fighting had resumed just 15 days after the June ceasefire agreement, stressing that Tehran would not accept an arrangement simply to escape the current situation. “Not every agreement is worth accepting simply to escape the current situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, he maintained that Iran remained willing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington fulfilled its conditions, underlining Tehran's position that any diplomatic settlement must address its nuclear programme, sanctions and security concerns.

The Iranian Foreign Minister maintained that any agreement must prevent another war and should not involve concessions that Washington could portray as a victory. On the nuclear issue, Araghchi said Iran was open to a negotiated solution concerning its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 per cent but ruled out transferring the material outside the country.

He said a "fair" formula could be reached on Iran's nuclear enrichment but insisted that the issue could not be addressed separately from other demands and must form part of a broader agreement that safeguards Iran's national interests. Araghchi said mediators had presented several proposals concerning Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles. However, he maintained that nuclear enrichment could not be separated from other issues under discussion.