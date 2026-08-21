Russian Drone Attack On Kryvyi Rih Mall Leaves 14 Dead, 29 Critically Injured, Several Missing

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday (local time) said a Russian drone strike on a shopping mall in Kryvyi Rih killed 14 people and wounded over 100, calling it "an attack by several Russian drones - deliberate, despicable, one after another."

In a post shared on X, Zelenskyy said a rescue operation was underway in Kryvyi Rih, with emergency services deployed at the site.

"A rescue operation is currently underway in Kryvyi Rih following a strike on a shopping mall. All the necessary services have been deployed. Unfortunately, there are many casualties. It was an attack by several Russian drones - deliberate, despicable, one after another," he said.

The Ukrainian President further said 11 children were among the injured and offered condolences to the families of those killed. He called the incident "an absolute Russian atrocity" and said Russians "are just monsters."

Advertisement

"As of now, 14 people have been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. More than 100 people have been injured - we know that among them are 11 children. Information is being gathered about everyone who may have been at this shopping mall. An absolute Russian atrocity. They're just monsters," he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine "will definitely respond" and stressed the need for continued protection and international pressure to end the war.

Advertisement

"It is important that we have everything to protect life. It is important that the world does not remain silent about all this. There must be an end to this Russian war - and we need the world to help us make that happen," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked emergency workers and international supporters, and paid tribute to "all those killed by Russian terror."

"I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine. We thank everyone who is helping people right now - there in Kryvyi Rih, on the ground, and in our other cities and communities. Eternal memory to all those killed by Russian terror," he said.

According to CNN, authorities described the strike as a "double-tap" attack.

" The strike drones operated in two waves: half an hour after the first hit and the ensuing fire, there was a second strike on the emergency services," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X earlier.

Footage geolocated by CNN showed a drone hitting the mall, causing a fireball, with smoke from an earlier strike still visible.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defence council, said 121 people were wounded, 29 critically, including a 14-year-old girl with a brain injury and four other children, as reported by CNN.

Rescue operations were ongoing, with several people reported missing.