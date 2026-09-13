Russian Drone Hits Train At Ukraine-Poland Border Minutes After Boris Johnson's Diplomatic Carriage Departed

Kyiv: A Russian drone struck a railway near the Ukraine-Poland border on Sunday, shortly after high-profile international figures, including former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, had transited through the location, Ukrainian state rail officials reported.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the diplomatic carriage transporting Johnson, Bildt, alongside security delegates representing multiple European Union member states, departed Yahodyn station ahead of schedule as the delegation journeyed back from a security summit held in Kyiv. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were recorded across any of the affected locomotives.

In an official update shared via Telegram, the railway enterprise stated, "It is highly probable that the Russian drone's intended target was in fact the diplomatic train, which had departed the station earlier than scheduled."

Bildt subsequently uploaded footage onto social media platform X capturing the strike site situated at Yahodyn station near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk frontier crossing adjoining Poland.

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"This wasn't our train, but the one just minutes after us by the Polish border crossing," Bildt stated. "It was evacuated as the Russian drone approached and no one was hurt. Very good safety system. Our train just had an evacuation warning."

Both leaders, alongside fellow travellers, had visited the Ukrainian capital to participate in the Yalta European Strategy conference, which serves as a yearly summit convening global figures across governance, commerce, defence, and journalism.

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Ukrzaliznytsia further disclosed that a separate locomotive conveying former CIA director David Petraeus remained stationed at Yahodyn facility when the aerial vehicle detonated. Management explained that operations routinely modify timetables to safeguard against hostile targeting.

Taking to X, Johnson commented, "I don't know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning."

He further stated, "What we can say for sure is that this is the kind of random and senseless attack Ukrainians are enduring every day - even on civilian railways."

Earlier on Sunday, frontier security personnel verified that an unmanned aerial vehicle struck a commercial lorry under a mile away from Polish sovereign boundaries, prompting a temporary suspension of operations at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint.