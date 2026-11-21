The FBI is investigating a suspected breach of a nationwide database ​used by federal, state and local ‌law enforcement agencies to share criminal justice information, CNN reported on Friday, citing two people briefed ​on the investigation.

The apparent compromise of the ​National Crime Information Center database would ⁠mark the second intrusion involving an FBI ​system in recent months and the latest in ​a string of cyber incidents that have alarmed US officials over the past week.

The agency did not ​respond to a request for comment ​from Reuters.

The FBI database is used by law enforcement ‌agencies ⁠nationwide to store and share information on warrants, criminal histories and background checks.

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Previous high-profile cyber disruptions over the past week have included ​a global ​outage affecting ⁠hundreds of millions of Microsoft users and a nationwide halt to ​air travel that disrupted more than ​18,000 ⁠flights.

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