Secret Service Foils Alleged Trump Assassination Threat; Venezuelan Migrant Arrested Near White House With 3 Guns In Stolen Car

Washington: A Venezuelan man has been taken into custody and charged after Secret Service officers found him in a stolen vehicle near the White House with multiple firearms, claiming he heard voices in his head telling him to kill US President Donald Trump.

According to a statement from Homeland Security, the arrest took place on Thursday night after officers approached a man who was acting suspiciously in a parked car. The US officials stated that the suspect was identified as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, who was interrogated by the US agencies. During the interrogation, the suspect stated to the officers that voices in his head had told him to come to Washington and kill President Donald Trump.

Shortly after the encounter began, the officers discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen and that it contained 3 different firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

In the statement, Homeland Security termed Ronny Yordrix a migrant from Venezuela who is in the country illegally after entering the United States through Texas in March 2024. The Department stated that the suspect has been charged and remains in the custody of the US Marshals Service.

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The US officials said that the incident is the latest in a series of arrests made by the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies against those who have threatened Trump or members of his family since he returned to office last year.

White House Declines To Comment

The White House did not provide comment on the arrest, instead referring questions to the Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service.

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On the other hand, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised the officers involved in the arrest. “Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the statement.