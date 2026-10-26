Serbia Heads For Historic Power Shift: How 16 Deaths In Novi Sad Stirred A Student Movement That Toppled Vucic Ending 13-Year Rule

Belgrade: In an extraordinary turn in Serbian politics, long-time strongman Aleksandar Vucic accepted that his party had been beaten in Sunday's snap parliamentary election. A student-driven coalition that grew out of almost 2 years of anti-corruption street protests emerged as the winner.

Addressing his supporters at the headquarters of the Serbian Progressive Party in Belgrade, Vucic acknowledged the outcome that early projections pointed to. The preliminary estimates quoted by him put the opposition Student List on course to win between 135 and 140 seats in the 250-seat National Assembly, while his own Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was projected to secure around 105.

In remarks that marked the most serious reversal for a party that has run Serbia since 2012, Vucic said, “It is clear that we have lost these elections. The Student List has won." The final official tally is still awaited, but the projections indicated a clear parliamentary majority for the student-backed bloc.

Highest Turnout Since Breakup Of Yugoslavia

The election was fought against a backdrop of massive public engagement, with turnout climbing to 67.6% by 7 pm local time, according to pollsters and monitors CeSID and Ipsos. The Guardian termed the figures the highest participation level since the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1992. Earlier in the day, the election commission had placed turnout at 64.9% by 5 pm local time, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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Long queues were witnessed outside polling stations across the country, with some voters standing for up to 2 hours to cast their ballot. The surge was seen as crucial for the student movement, which had sought to draw out not only the core base but also citizens who rarely vote.

Vucic himself had gambled on this vote after he stepped down as President in September to lead the SNS as a prime ministerial candidate in a snap election, hoping an early poll would give him a renewed mandate at a time of mounting public pressure.

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Novi Sad Tragedy And National Movement

At the heart of the challenge to Vucic was a movement born out of tragedy. The Student List traces the origins to the collapse of a concrete canopy at Novi Sad railway station on November 1 in the year 2024, which killed 16 people.

During the time, the movement, which began as student-led outrage over alleged corruption, irregularities in construction and lack of accountability, soon grew into a nationwide campaign demanding transparency, institutional reform and an overhaul of the political system. The government has consistently denied allegations of corruption and wrongdoing in connection with the disaster.

Over close to 2 years, the protests spread beyond campuses, with rallies held across Serbia. The final pre-election gathering in Belgrade reportedly brought together around 1,50,000 people, underlining the scale of mobilisation.

Rather than joining an established party, the movement fielded the full slate of 250 candidates for the 250-member parliament, bringing together academics, professionals, athletes and farmers, many of whom had never contested elections before. Their campaign focused on rooting out corruption, strengthening public institutions, improving education and restoring accountability, summed up in its provocative slogan, “Serbia or Mafia?" The movement has rejected Vucic’s accusations that it is backed by foreign powers.

Allegations Of Irregularities

Although participation was high, the election was not concluded without controversy. Serbia’s independent election watchdog, the Centre for Research, Transparency and Accountability (CRTA) reported instances of pressure on voters and election workers at polling stations it monitored. According to Al Jazeera, other monitoring groups flagged concerns around ballot photography, group voting and identification checks.

In the run-up to polling, the observers had also raised concerns about the overall fairness of the electoral environment, pointing to unequal media access and the alleged use of state resources. Vucic and his party have rejected accusations of electoral misconduct and of attempting to undermine democratic institutions.

Even while conceding defeat, Vucic blamed Serbia’s independent media and alleged interference by foreign actors for his party’s loss, as per reports. He had repeatedly accused the student movement of being supported by external forces seeking to destabilise the country, claims the movement has dismissed.

What The Result Means

The concession is a landmark moment for Vucic, whose supporters credit his tenure with economic development and investment in infrastructure, including highways, railways, schools and hospitals. He also sought to balance Serbia’s close ties with Russia and China while keeping the bid for European Union membership alive.

However, his critics have accused his administration of weakening democratic institutions, exerting influence over the media and failing to ensure accountability over the Novi Sad disaster. Vucic and his party have denied accusations of repression and corruption.

If the preliminary figures are confirmed, the Student List’s projected majority would give it a pathway to form the next government. The challenge now will be translating a broad protest coalition into a functioning administration. The candidates come from diverse professional backgrounds and the movement has emphasised a more collective style of leadership, distinguishing from traditional parties.

The next government will face immediate demands for reforms in public institutions, rule of law, education and anti-corruption measures. Additionally, on foreign policy too, difficult choices lie ahead, as Serbia is an EU candidate country with deep historical and economic ties to Russia and growing economic links with China. Any new administration will have to navigate these relationships while responding to domestic calls for accountability.