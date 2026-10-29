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  • Sindh Ambulance Blast: At Least 10 Dead After Oxygen Cylinder Explosion In Nagarparkar Area

Sindh Ambulance Blast: At Least 10 Dead After Oxygen Cylinder Explosion In Nagarparkar Area

At least 10 people including a woman were killed when an oxygen cylinder exploded inside an ambulance in the Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar district in Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Sindh: At least 10 people including a woman were killed in Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday when an oxygen cylinder exploded inside an ambulance in the Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar district. A senior police official confirmed the incident, saying that a few people sustained injuries and have been shifted to the hospital. 

Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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