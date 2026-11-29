Madrid: Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has conceded defeat in Sunday’s snap parliamentary election after the conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right Vox secured a combined absolute majority, ending 8 years of Socialist rule. The PP, led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, with about 92% of votes counted, garnered 134 seats in the 350-seat parliament, while Sanchez’s Socialists were second on 115 seats and Vox had 53 seats, improving on the 2023 result of 33 seats.

The result gives the right-wing bloc a clear path to form the next government, with Feijoo expected to lead coalition talks. As per reports, Sanchez called the snap election after his government’s housing plans were voted down, a defeat that triggered one of Spain’s most consequential votes in decades.

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